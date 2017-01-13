L.A.'s Best Vegetable-Forward Restaurants

For brunch:

“Our menu is based on what’s available seasonally, and, luckily, in California that’s always a lot,” says chef Josef Centeno of his vegetable-focused cuisine at P.Y.T. on Main Street in downtown L.A. Centeno stocks his kitchen with produce from Lala, a farm at a local school, and he makes particularly good use of it at brunch. Try his restorative pozole with celery root and lovage.

For lunch:

You can add protein to any of the bowls, wraps and salads at Beefsteak in Fairfax, but Marcel Vigneron offers compelling reasons not to. “We don’t use it as a crutch,” says the chef, who finds brilliant alternatives to add richness. Instead of anchovies, olive brine brings an umami punch to a sunflower-seed-packed Caesar, and cashew cream thickens pumpkin soup.

For dinner:

Fried seaweed chips with a yuzu-spiked guacamole are just one example of how Nick Erven is reimagining meat-free food at his Santa Monica restaurant Erven. “It’s forced me to be more creative and informed,” says the chef, whose $35 tasting menu is one of the best deals in town.