Katie Button’s Guide to Asheville, North Carolina  

Asheville has a great food scene, a fact that led readers of our sister publication, Travel + Leisure, to rank Asheville as one of America’s top destinations in the magazine’s 2018 World’s Best Awards.

Nina Friend
September 27, 2018

There's more to Asheville, North Carolina,  than craft beer—though that alone is a good reason to visit. (The city is home to over 30 breweries.)  This cultural hub has a rich architectural heritage; it’s a place where grand Art Deco halls mingle with a French Renaissance–style manor (hello,  Biltmore Estate), and there’s local artwork on display in the River Arts District. But the real draw is the city’s killer food scene, a fact that led readers of our sister publication, Travel + Leisure, to rank Asheville as one of America’s top destinations in the magazine’s 2018 World’s Best Awards. For an insider’s take, we sat down with F&W Best New Chef alum Katie Button, chef-owner of Asheville’s Cúrate, Nightbell, and a new Appalachia-inspired bagel shop, Button & Co.

Evan Sung

Beer

“I love Burial Beer Co. in the South Slope district. You know when you get one of those pumpkin ales and all it tastes like is a pumpkin spice punch in the face? They don’t do things like that.” 

Blowout Meal

“I like to go to Cucina 24. Chef Brian Canipelli does a totally affordable tasting menu. It’s always something new and creative.”  

Nicole McConville / Courtesy of Owl Bakery

Bread & Breakfast

“A lot of people grab a loaf of bread at OWL Bakery and leave, but I stay for the croque madame: a thick piece of toast covered with mustard, ham, cheese, béchamel, dressed greens, and a soft-boiled egg.” 

Cured Meats

Cúrate is not a deli, but if you ask to buy any of our cured meats, we’ll  slice, wrap, and sell them to you at a special retail price.” 

(c) Sean Board/Getty Images

Hangover Food

HomeGrown. I love this little spot. I always get the fried chicken over a biscuit smothered in mushroom gravy with a side of french fries.” 

Meet-Up Spot

The Bywater is a cool hangout. They don’t serve food, but they have great beers on tap. You can bring your own food, and there are grills set up and live music, too. It’s a cookout without cleanup afterward.” 

Meat

The Chop Shop Butchery has a whole-animal approach to meat. They make their own sausages and stocks. On Saturday mornings, I go to the North Asheville Tailgate Market to buy produce for the week, and then afterward, swing by [Chop Shop] before I head home.”    

Spices

“Some of the best spices in town are being made by Spicewalla, a new company run by Meherwan Irani, who owns Chai Pani. His spices blow my mind. When I tried the ground dried coriander seed, I asked, ‘Why does this taste lemony?’ And he said, ‘Because it’s fresh!’”  

