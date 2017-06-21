Hugh Acheson's 9 Favorite Atlanta Restaurants

“I’ve lived in Georgia for 20 years, half of it in Atlanta,” says Hugh Acheson, the chef behind a slew of new projects there, like a Braves stadium kiosk, First & Third, and another outpost of Spiller Park Coffee. “It’s become an amazing dining city, a big mosaic of different food cultures.”

B’s Cracklin’

2061 Main St. NW; 678-949-9912; bscracklinbbq.com

“Bryan Furman is a whole-hog guy, and he makes pretty much the greatest barbecue around. I always get the pulled-pork plate with coleslaw and okra.”

Busy Bee Cafe

810 M.L.K Jr. Dr. NW; 404-525-9212; thebusybeecafe.com

“It’s not just any fried chicken; it is the best. This is the quintessential meat-and-three-style soul food spot. It’s iconic but well done, and shows you what Atlanta really is: a wonderfully diverse city with historic and important enclaves.”

Chrome Yellow Trading Co.

501 Edgewood Ave. SE; 470-355-1340; chromeyellowtradingco.com

“It’s a really funky store with ceramics and jeans, but there’s also a great coffee shop up front with beans from Stumptown. I go for a cappuccino—it’s the test of a good coffee shop.”

Kimball House

303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur; 404-378-3502; kimball-house.com

“Miles Macquarrie runs the drinks program in this beautiful old railway station in Decatur. They have a lovely caviar selection and classic cocktails. Their Sazerac rocks.”

The Little Tart Bakeshop

437 Memorial Dr. SE; 404-348-4797; littletartatl.com

“The two locations (Grant Park and Krog Street Market) make the best baked goods in the city. I get the pecan pie and the strawberry galette.”

Spiller Park Coffee

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE; 404-919-2978; spiller park.com

“I own this with my friends Dale Donchey and Steven Grubbs, but it’s so good. Order a huge slab of toast with jam and a cappuccino.”

Sushi Hayakawa

5979 Buford Hwy. NE; 770-986-0010; atlanta sushibar.com

“It was an old-school sushi spot, but chef Atsushi Hayakawa shut it down and reopened it last spring as an omakase-style restaurant. Sit at the bar, so you can see everything that’s happening.”

Ticonderoga Club

Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St. NE W.; 404-458-4534; ticonderogaclub.com

“All-star veterans of the ATL cocktail scene have opened the perfect hangout spot. I love the Vietnamese shrimp skewers and Cobb salad, and there’s a huge selection of sherries and ciders. It’s not nerded out or precious.”

Yalla!

99 Krog St. NE; 404-506-9999; yallaatl.com

“One laffa sandwich will feed a family of four. Todd Ginsberg makes a great one with pickled turnips and rutabaga and succulent roast lamb. Such a messy treat.”