The Menu for Disney’s Second Epcot International Festival of the Arts Will Dazzle You

Have you ever wanted to eat and drink around the world in 30 days? Starting tomorrow you can if you visit Disney Parks’ Epcot Theme Park. January 12 kicks off the second Epcot International Festival of the Arts, an event that celebrates international culture through art exhibits, workshops, live performances, and, of course, food. There’s not a corner of the theme park that isn’t getting involved, including Epcot’s culinary team, which have created a menu featuring around 100 different dishes, desserts, and beverages that creatively and colorfully celebrate cuisine from various regions of the world.

Courtesy of Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World

Not only do the dishes promise to be tasty, but keeping in the arts festival theme, they’ll also dazzle, using shape, textures, and colors to create plates you’ll want to photograph before you devour. Showcase Plaza, The American Adventure, Germany, Morocco, France, Japan, and more will have a selection of these specially made menu items. That includes dishes like a deconstructed Reuben with shredded corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, pickled red cabbage, and a rye curl, Chirashi Sushi and Haupia Pearl, a dish of salmon, tuna and yuzu miso with coconut tapioca pudding, and A Trio of Hors d’Oeuvres. This three-part dish comes with chilled shrimp with cucumber cream cheese on a crostini, a traditional deviled egg with candied bacon, and a crispy truffled Risotto ball with truffled aïoli.

Courtesy of Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World

You can also get your hands on desserts such as orange cream funnel cake, deconstructed strawberry cheesecake and almond frangipane cake layered with raspberry jam and chocolate, as well as beverages for kids and adults. Try a deconstructed breakfast beverage — a Twinings spiced apple chai tea shake with cream bourbon garnished with a waffle crisp and candied bacon — or sip on the Night Sky Latte, a shot of Joffrey’s Italian Espresso mixed with creamy Godiva Chocolate liqueur, and topped with steamed milk and whipped cream.

Courtesy of Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World

Keeping everyone in mind, there will be Gluten free, vegetarian and non-alcoholic menu items available throughout the theme park for the duration of the festival, which runs from Friday, January 12 to Monday, February 19. To get a full list of the menu offerings and where to find them, you can visit Disney’s dining blog.