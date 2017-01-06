Brent Young's Pittsburgh Travel Guide

If you haven't been to Pittsburgh, San Diego or Houston, you're seriously missing out. We asked three native sons to dish on their home turf. Here, Brent Young gives his best Pittsburgh travel tips: After seven years at Brooklyn’s The Meat Hook, the star butcher returned home to open  Whitfield in the Ace Hotel. “People are moving back because it’s affordable, and the scene  is so interesting,” he says. “There’s never been  a better time to eat in this city.” 

Apteka

“This started out  as a vegan pop-up in the Strip District, and has become  an unconventional counter-service spot offering creative takes on western Pennsylvania cuisine (a mash-up of Eastern European dishes). My go-to  is the pierogi of the day, from standard sauerkraut and mushroom to parsnip and turnip greens.” 4606  Penn Ave.; aptekapgh.com.  

Morcilla

“You can’t go wrong with sitting at the bar and ordering a lot of snacks, like little toasts with blood sausage, or oysters, at chef Justin Severino’s pintxos joint. I’m not big on sangria, but they’re all absolutely fantastic here.” 3519 Butler St.; morcillapittsburgh.com.

Mineo’s Pizza House

“Pittsburgh pizza isn’t really  a thing, but no trip is complete without a slice from this family-owned joint. It has about an inch of cheese  and is the biggest, chewiest  pizza you’ll ever eat.” 2128 Murray Ave.; mineospizza.com.

East Liberty Farmers’ Market

“This is my favorite market because it has all these preserves and pickles that  are such a part of the Eastern European culture here. You  see young and old people, chefs and home cooks, all coming together to shop.”pittsburghpa .gov/citiparks.

Union Standard

“Derek Stevens’s Eleven has been the best restaurant in the city for the past 10 years, and so many chefs have worked under him at some point. His new spot, which just opened, is going to make a big splash.” 501 Grant St.; unionstandardpgh.com. 

Arsenal Cider House

“This tasting room serves  some of the most interesting sparkling ciders being made  in the country right now. It’s  at the very top of my list.”  300 39th St.; arsenalcider house.com.

Bar Marco

“Love the  great cocktail list and interesting housemade pastas. And  thanks to pastry chef Dianne DeStefano, they also have an amazing brunch. Her incredible banana-walnut bread and monkey bread layered with marshmallows and almonds help you get back on your feet after a long night.” 2216 Penn Ave.; barmarcopgh.com.

