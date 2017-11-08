The Guy Who Created The Burger America Can't Stop Obsessing Over Has Been Tapped To Curate a New Food Hall

For most people, launching a concept that captured the imagination of a city (and then some) would have been enough for one lifetime. Brendan Sodikoff is not most people.

Sodikoff's Au Cheval, an upscale Chicago diner that just so happens to be home to one of the most obsessed-over burgers in the United States, is but one star in the expanding galaxy that is Hogsalt Hospitality, Sodikoff's one-hit-after-another restaurant group.

From the simple fried ring (Doughnut Vault) to barbecue (Green Street Smoked Meats) to ramen (High Five) to the so-hot-right-now (and admittedly, gorgeous) 3 Arts Club Café, Hogsalt may not be infallible, but this is the notoriously fickle restaurant industry we're talking about, hey—close enough.

It makes complete sense, in light of all of this, that the folks behind one of Chicago's most ambitious food hall projects would have wanted to give Sodikoff a call. After announcing plans earlier this year for a two-story, 21,000 square-foot space on the upper levels of the city's ultra-civilized 900 North Michigan Shops, this week came news that Hogsalt Hospitality had been roped in to consult on the project.

The quietly glamorous complex, centered around a seven-story atrium, is located at the base of a luxury residential tower that also includes a Four Seasons Hotel. The center is anchored by Bloomingdales and an Equinox Fitness Club, and has long been one of the most desirable shopping destinations in the city. It appears that owner JMB Realty is looking to make it even more desirable; the food hall is just one in a range of improvements and updates being rolled out over a three-year period.

The food hall, which will feature more than a dozen different stations, is expected to debut next fall; it joins a growing number of modern-era food halls in the city, including the Revival Food Hall, which made a considerable splash when it opened in the Loop last year.