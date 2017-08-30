The Best Character Breakfast at Walt Disney World Isn't Where You're Looking

Every child's first trip to Orlando and Walt Disney World (and sometimes their second, fifth, and eighth) has to include breakfast with their favorite characters, right? It's no wonder, then, that these affairs tend to get rather crowded—and that's if you can even get reservations, typically a tough ask unless you've planned ahead. And the food, well—let's not get started on the food. You're not there for the food. And what do you pay, for all this pleasure? Typically upward of $40 for a adult, or $20 for a child. (The most sought after breakfast, at Cinderella's Royal Table in the Magic Kingdom, now costs $60 for adults—imagine that.)

Goofy—and pals, obviously—to the rescue.

Just a few minutes from the Magic Kingdom and still right on property, the ultra-civilized Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort—a relatively new arrival on the scene—runs what's easily the best value character breakfast right now, one that's much easier to reserve, and one where the food is (don't be too surprised, this is the Four Seasons) actually really good.

Known formally as the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & His Pals, it's offered Thursdays, Saturdays and certain holiday period Tuesdays at the hotel's Ravello restaurant. The almost relaxed, relatively civilized event (again, Four Seasons) offers some significant perks you won't find elsewhere—an excellent character-to-child ratio (Mickey and Minnie, yes, always), plus an all-you-can-eat buffet that's actually worth eating. Think good charcuterie and cheeses, an omelette bar and a large amount of top-notch pastry. For all this, you'd expect to pay at least double the going rate, right?

Surprisingly, no. The Four Seasons charges just a couple of bucks more—$46 for adults, $24 for kids 3-12—than the most sought-after resort breakfasts, and non-hotel guests are cheerfully welcomed. (With Lyft and Uber now easily summoned on WDW premises, getting here's easy.) Photos are part of the package, as well—complimentary digital downloads will be made available. Seatings are available between 7:30am and 11:00 am on days of operation; just make sure to reserve ahead at (407) 313-7777.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista, 407-313-7777