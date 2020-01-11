Top ChefJudge Hugh Acheson's Favorite Atlanta Restaurants

“Atlanta is in this really cool time right now. There’s so much going on,” says Hugh Acheson, the chef and co-owner of Atlanta’s Empire State South, and The National and Five & Ten in nearby Athens. Acheson, who is also the author of A New Turn in the South cookbook and a Top Chef judge, shares the best local haunts for everything from Sichuan food to unbelievably crispy fried chicken.» F&W’s Full Atlanta Travel Guide