Everyone Says The Barbecue in Atlanta Is Really Good Now—But Just How Good?
A scene has been growing (slowly) in recent years, and things are getting kind of serious.
Hugh Acheson's 9 Favorite Atlanta Restaurants
Here, the F&W Best New Chef alum (Class of 2002) shares his go-to restaurants, from hot newcomers to beloved classics, in the city he calls home.
Ludacris and Chef Andrew Tabb Open Chicken + Beer in Atlanta’s Airport
Southern Living's interview with the duo bringing upscale soul food to the nation's busiest airport.
Top ChefJudge Hugh Acheson's Favorite Atlanta Restaurants
"Atlanta is in this really cool time right now. There's so much going on," says Hugh Acheson, the chef and co-owner of Atlanta's Empire State South, and The National and Five & Ten in nearby Athens. Acheson, who is also the author of A New Turn in the South cookbook and a Top Chef judge, shares the best local haunts for everything from Sichuan food to unbelievably crispy fried chicken.