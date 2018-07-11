These Are the Best Places to Travel in the World in 2018

Every year, Travel + Leisure publishes its World's Best Award winners, highlighting the very best in travel, from hotels to airports to cruises to islands, as voted by readers. The 2018 list has arrived, which means we're itching to make travel plans to, well, every single one of the places recognized.

In the Best Hotel category, 27 of the top 100 hotels in the world are located in Asia — the most of any region in the world. The hotel voted the best? The Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Indonesia, located in the dreamy Ayung River Valley.

As for the Best Cities in the World list, a very competitive category, the top city this year is ... San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. For the second year in a row.

"It’s no wonder that San Miguel de Allende has topped T+L’s list of the world’s best cities for two years in a row," reads Travel + Leisure. "With its colorful, flower-festooned architecture and cobblestoned streets, San Miguel has the feel of a village, but its large population of artists lends it a cosmopolitan air."

Coming in second is another Mexican city — Oaxaca — followed by Udaipur, India, Ubud, Indonesia, and Kyoto, Japan.

The winner of Best Island in the World? Another one for Indonesia: Java. Coming in second and third are two more Indonesian islands: Bali and Lombok, respectively.

For the full list of winners (there are quite a few), head over to Travel + Leisure and see how long you can go without impulsively buying plane tickets.

Singapore Airlines was named the Best International Airline in the world, so maybe we'll book our impulse flights there.

"Traveling on Singapore is like staying in one of the world’s best hotels,” one voter said. “It spoils you for life.”