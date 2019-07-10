These Are the Best Places to Travel in the World This Year
Travel + Leisure just announced its World's Best Award Winners for 2019, so we're frantically planning our next vacation.
Every year, Travel + Leisure shares a comprehensive overview of the world's best hotels, destinations, cruises, airlines, islands, and experiences, and every year, we are overcome with debilitating wanderlust. On Wednesday morning, the magazine published its 2019 edition of the World's Best Awards, which means we are frantically planning our next vacation. The categories of the award span the globe and just about every element of travel, from guided tours to car rentals to luxury hotels. A big winner this year? Mexico. Mexican cities (Oaxaca, Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende) all made appearances in the top five best cities in the world, though the number one spot went to Hoi An, Vietnam.
Below, find the highlights of the best experiences and destinations Travel + Leisure editors and readers found this year. (Here's a note on the survey's rigorous methodology.) For the full set of accolades, head to Travel and Leisure.
The Top 5 Hotels in the World
1. The Leela Palace, Udaipur, India
2. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
3. Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa
4. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
5. Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania
See the full list of the 100 best hotels in the world.
The Top 5 Cities in the World
1. Hoi An, Vietnam
2. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
3. Chiang Mai, Thailand
4. Mexico City
5. Oaxaca, Mexico
See the full list of the 15 best cities in the world.
The 5 Best Islands in the World
1. Sri Lanka
2. Palawan, Philippines
3. Bali, Indonesia
4. Milos, Greece
5. Maldives
See the full list of the 15 best islands in the world.
The 5 Best International Airlines
1. Singapore Airlines
2. Emirates
3. Qatar Airways
4. Japan Airlines
5. EVA Airlines
See the full list of the 15 best international airlines.
For the rest of the accolades, check out Travel + Leisure's full World's Best Awards.