A ‘Top Chef’ Tour of Macau

Every season of Top Chef serves not only as a chance for a handful of talented cheftestants to vie for the show’s top prize, but also as a means to highlight a particular city, state, or region of the United States and beyond. Season 16 was no exception, taking viewers on a trip to Kentucky, home of bourbon, burgoo, and grass-fed beef, among other local specialties. But for the finale, the producers had something special in store: A trip to Macau, China.

Macau is essentially China’s Las Vegas, with the casinos and upscale dining and shopping to match (or even exceed) that comparison. From the 16th Century until 1999, Macau was leased as a Portuguese colony, and as a result, Macau serves as a crossroads of many cultures, ingredients, and dishes. When the final five chefs hit the city, they were whisked away to lavish hotels, bustling fish markets, and centuries-old landmarks. Here are all the Macau locales features on Season 16 of Top Chef:

MGM Cotai

The hub of activity of the Top Chef finale, not only did the chefs and judges stay at the hotel’s Skylofts, Quickfires were hosted in the Vista events room, Grand Ballroom, and the finale opening in the MGM Theater. Plus the hotel is home to shopping and restaurants (some appearing in Top Chef and listed below).

MGM Cotai, Avenida da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macau — www.mgm.mo

Aji

Recreate the pre-finale dinner between the final two chefs and longtime friends Kelsey and Sara at the MGM Cotai’s Japan-meets-Peru restaurant helmed by Season 16 guest Mitsuharu Tsumura.

Aji at the MGM Cotai, Avenida da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macau — www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/dining/aji

Coast

Check out Top Chef judge Graham Elliot’s California cuisine-centered restaurant paying tribute to the flavors and ingredients found on the west coast of the United States.

Coast at the MGM Cotai, Avenida da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macau — www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/dining/coast

Five Foot Road

Site of the crowning of Kelsey Barnard Clark as Season 16’s Top Chef, this Sichuan restaurant takes its spice-themed inspiration from the Silk Road.

Five Foot Road at the MGM Cotai, Avenida da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macau — www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/dining/five-foot-road

A-Ma Temple

A 15th Century temple dedicated to the Chinese sea-goddess Mazu and one of the oldest in the city, this UNESCO World Heritage site hosted the season’s final Quickfire.

Macau Tower

You can’t beat the views atop this 1,109-foot-tall spire, where you’ll also find 360° Café, the site of the penultimate elimination challenge.

Macau Tower — macautower.com.mo

Restaurante Litoral

Manuela Ferreira, the owner of this Macanese restaurant, appeared in the penultimate episode and hosted the chefs and their relatives for a special dinner before the elimination challenge.

Restaurante Litoral, Rua do Almirante Sergio, 261A, Macau — restaurante-litoral.com

La Famiglia

Another local restaurant specializing in Macanese cuisine.

La Famiglia, Rua dos Clerigos No.76, Taipa Village Macau, Macau — facebook.com/famiglia.macau

Red Market

From seafood and steaks to spices and dried goods, follow in the footsteps of the Season 16 chefs who sourced their proteins and produce, both familiar and unfamiliar, at this three-story market.

Red Market, Intersection of Avenida Almirante Lacerda and Avenida Horta e Costa, Macau (open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

New Yaohan

This department store provided the chefs with their staple ingredients and some Western items not stocked in the Red Market. Take a spin around the supermarket for yourself and try your hand at doing some fast-paced grocery shopping.

New Yaohan, Avenida Doutor Mário Soares n˚90, Macau — newyaohan.com

Lord Stow’s Bakery

The final three chefs hit up this spot for those irresistible Portuguese-style egg tarts.

Lord Stow’s Bakery (multiple locations) — lordstow.com

