Take a Cruise With Your Favorite NFL Players

This post originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.

Football fans will have the opportunity to cruise with some of their favorite athletes for the first time next year.

Pro Football Legends, the commercial and marketing arm of the NFL’s Alumni Association, recently announced its first Pro Football Legends Cruise, which will take place from March 19-26 of next year.

Getty Images

The seven-day cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas will depart from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and stop at several Caribbean islands, including Barbados, St. Maarten, St. Croix, and Grenada.

The organization has already announced several athletes that are scheduled to attend, including Tim Brown of the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cris Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Dolphins, and Chris Doleman of the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers.

There will be five to ten more athletes announced within the following weeks, as well as additional interactive opportunities guests can engage in with the players.

Currently scheduled activities include photograph and autograph sessions and panels with the athletes moderated by CBS anchor, James Brown.

© CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

There will also be VIP opportunities for cocktail parties hosted by players at around $35 per ticket and the opportunity to participate in a five to six hour golf tournament with the athletes at Sandy Lane’s renowned golf courses in Barbados for about $300

Tickets are currently available from $1,699, for the ship’s interior cabins, to $3,099, for one of the ship’s owner’s suites (of which only two remain).