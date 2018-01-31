The 17 Best Ways to Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in Philadelphia

There are lots of ways to show team spirit, from the physical, like dying your beard green à la Marc Vetri, to the theoretical, such as promising free beer to all of Philadelphia if the Eagles win the Super Bowl. You could even turn your wedding cake into a tribue to the Birds, just like this couple did.

This week, the team spirit is coarsing through the City of Brotherly Love as local bars, restaurants and bakeries offer food and drink specials to support the Eagles’ quest to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Whether you’re rooting for Philly or New England (or whether you’re watching for Justin Timberlake or really only care about the commercials), check out these local spots for the best game-day deals.

1. Serpico

For at-home viewers hosting a crowd, this one is for you: All week, you can order eight Korean Fried Chicken Wings plus a side of marinated bean sprouts, broccoli stem kimchi or sautéed spinach for $20.

2. Tiki

If you want to feel like you’re in the tropics even though it’s football season, this tiki bar will be hosting an all-day happy hour on Sunday with deals like $5 drinks and $5 dumplings.

3. Campos Deli

Even if you can’t make it to Philly, you can still snack on authentic cheesesteaks during the Super Bowl – Old City staple Campos Deli is now offering national delivery through FoodyDirect.

4. Franklin Fountain

This old-school ice cream parlor is taking orders for ice cream footballs (yes, this is a thing), made either of chocolate or mint chocolate chip with the option to dip them in house-made chocolate sauce. Pre-order by Thursday, February 1.

5. Weckerly’s Ice Cream

Treat yourself to a sundae on Super Bowl Sunday. For $10, you’ll get a scoop of avocado lime sorbet topped with mascarpone whipped cream, shaved chocolate, and fresh strawberry sauce, along with a basket of waffle cone “nacho chips.”

6. Dottie’s Donuts

This vegan donut shop has not only replaced their Boston Cream Pie with a “Creamed Boston” flavor, they’re also offering a “Greased Pole” doughnut, aka a chocolate donut with vanilla and matcha glaze, to rev up support for the home team.

7. Mac Mart

What do you get when you smother a hot dog under a pile of seven-cheese mac and cheese? The Under Dog! Available all week. You know you want one.

8. Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs

If mac and cheese isn't your thing, there’s another spirited hot dog available, this one in the form of a corn dog. At Reading Terminal Market, find Fox & Son’s Under Dog for $7.38 – made with turkey, broccoli rabe, sausage, herb green batter and scrapple mustard. SCRAPPLE MUSTARD.

9. Schmear It

In this bagel sandwich from the University City-based food truck, the eggs aren’t green, but everything else is: spinach, artichokes and garlic-scallion cream cheese.

10. Mad Rex

Every time the Eagles score a touchdown, this post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant will give each guest a Flying Eagle Shot. Diners will also receive an order of loaded cheese fries. If that’s not enough, they’re also offering their Smoking Eagle Shot – which comes inside of a smoked glass case – for $10, as well as a free IPA beer with the purchase of a burger.

11. Cake Life Bake Shop

Get your Eagles-green cookies and cupcakes here all day Sunday.

12. Time

This whiskey bar and taproom will be screening the game and offering $7 cocktails made with Eagle Rare Bourbon.

13. AtRamen

Warm up with this Manayunk spot’s special $15 Super Bowl ramen, made from a mild spicy sesame broth with ground pork and roast pork, soy-flavored organic egg, a pork dumpling, kale ramen noodles, bean sprouts, cabbage, bok choy, pickled ginger and sesame seeds.

14. Waffatopia

Choose your own adventure with the the #FlyEaglesFly mint chocolate chip waffle, which can be ordered on its own or as an Eagles sundae topped with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce.

15. Bar

For no-frills game-watching and $2 Miller Lite drafts, head to Bar.

16. Garage

Both the Passyunk and Fishtown locations are offering drink specials during the game. In Passyunk there will be $3 Miller Lite cans, $4 Yards drafts and $5 well cocktails. In Fishtown, expect $3 Budweiser and Bud Light pounder cans, $5 Goose Island IPA drafts, special game day green lemonade and Eagles giveaways.

17. Nick’s Bar and Grille

Nick’s is all about the party on Sunday. Come here for cheap drinks and even cheaper eats, like $3 domestic drafts, $10 beer buckets, $5 roast beef sandwiches and $5 roast pork sandwiches.