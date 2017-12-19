Start with ice cream and end with sushi: LA marching orders from chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.

Nobu Matsuhisa may be the world’s most recognizable name in sushi, with an empire of Nobu restaurants that stretches from Dallas to Doha. But the chef enjoyed his first big blush of success 30 years ago at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills; according to Jon and Vinny, the place still serves the most pristine fish in town. As they continue to expand their own restaurant family, the guys look to Matsuhisa as a paragon of maintaining quality and consistency, even as a brand explodes.

Matsuhisa: 129 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles; 310-659-9639; nobumatsuhisa.com