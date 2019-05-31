Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Is Now Open, so We Tried Everything on the Menu

Brain freeze feels the same on the planet Batuu as it does on Earth.

So the first thing we should tell you about the blue milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is that it’s cold. That’s the most striking thing about it. The blue milk is a frozen, slushie-like drink, so we recommend that you sip it instead of chug it, no matter how excited you are to try it for the first time.

This plant-based beverage is refreshing after you’ve built your own droid or piloted the Millennium Falcon on a smuggling expedition. It’s got coconut milk and rice milk, but it doesn’t taste much like milk of any kind. It’s not creamy. There are notes of fruit (watermelon, pineapple, dragonfruit, and lime), but in the way that Starburst candies have notes of fruit. So this doesn’t taste much like juice either.

Erin Franzman

There’s also green milk that’s more floral and has more citrus notes. The green milk doesn’t have a dominant flavor either, which is fine. We like that the blue milk and green milk aren’t overly sweet and that you can sip them at a milk stand while menacing Stormtroopers listen to commands nearby.

At Galaxy’s Edge, which opened at Disneyland in California today and won’t require a reservation after June 23, your eating and drinking experience is transporting. The details are exhaustive, right down to the curvature of the utensils and the otherworldly language on the trash cans. The Coca-Cola products, including the Dasani water, are in bottles designed to remind you that you’re on a different planet. Look closely at the tank of water above a drinking fountain and you might see an one-eyed creature bubble up to the surface.

Erin Franzman

When you’re Snapchatting your meal outside the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo restaurant, Chewbacca might saunter by and photobomb you. And the food itself at Galaxy’s Edge is full of multicultural riffs that should satisfy space travelers as well as those who enjoy the bold flavors of Southern California.

The restaurants at Galaxy’s Edge are quick-service, and our favorite bite is the Ronto Wrap at Ronto Roasters. It’s a pita with grilled pork sausage and roast pork that gets hits of spiciness and acid from a peppercorn sauce and a tangy slaw. The contrasting textures of the bread, meat, and slaw are delightful: You get softness, meatiness, and crunch. It’s sort of like eating a pita, a hot dog, and a taco at the same time. For breakfast, there’s a Ronto Morning Wrap, which is a pita with scrambled eggs, grilled pork sausage, shredded cheese, and peppercorn sauce. If you want to grab a snack instead of a full-on meal, the adjacent Kat Saka’s Kettle has sweet-and-spicy popcorn.

Erin Franzman

At Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, we like the Fried Endorian Tip-yip, which is crispy boneless chicken alongside mashed potatoes topped with roasted vegetables and a comforting and habit-forming greenish herb gravy. (The kids’ menu has crispy chicken with a side of macaroni and cheese, as well as some seasonal vegetables.) A zesty Yobshrimp (actually shrimp) Noodle Salad with crisp vegetables and an orange dressing has a nice balance of sour and sweet like what you’d find in modern Asian restaurants. A blueberry corn muffin might be the best part of an order of Smoked Kaadu Ribs (actually pork) with cabbage slaw. There are also plant-based options like the Ithorian Garden Loaf, which is engineered to resemble meatloaf. For dessert, there’s the Oi-oi Puff (a raspberry cream puff with passion-fruit mousse) and the Batuu-bon (chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse and coffee custard).

Erin Franzman

Meanwhile, you might have heard that Galaxy’s Edge is home to the first alcohol being served inside Disneyland (beyond the high-roller experiences at Club 33 and 21 Royal). Oga’s Cantina at Galaxy’s Edge is a festive watering hole with a droid DJ and drinks like the Bespin Fizz, which has a cloud swirl built for Instagram videos atop rum, yuzu purée, pomegranate juice, and white cranberry juice. The Jedi Mind Trick is a neon-blue cocktail with grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice, and grapefruit bitters. The flavors in this drink are as vivid as the color. If you come to Oga’s Cantina in the morning, you can get a Spiran Caf, which involves coffee that’s spiked with rum.

Erin Franzman

This being Disneyland, Oga’s Cantina is a family-friendly bar where kids can enjoy culinary tricks like the spherified blueberry popping pearls in the Jabba Juice (Simply Orange with notes of pineapple, kiwi, and cantaloupe). Another non-alcoholic option is blue milk, of course: The chilled Blue Bantha drink is topped with a vanilla-butter sugar cookie.

One final note for travelers: Galaxy’s Edge will also be opening at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 29.