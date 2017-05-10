4 Vacation-Planning Services for Food Lovers

Today's buzzword in travel is "experience." So naturally, hotels and culture-savvy tastemakers are redefining the all-inclusive vacation package with carefully curated, food-centric programs. Here are four to book ASAP:

Airbnb Experiences

Learn the science of sushi (and eat it, of course) in Tokyo or get the full Detroit experience, from Coney Island dogs to thick slices of sauce-topped pizza, all through Airbnb’s new booking platform. There are over 500 outings available in 12 cities for now, but Airbnb plans to expand to 50 cities by the end of the year. airbnb.com

The Four Seasons’ Taste of Place

Courtesy of Four Seasons Westlake Village, California

The standard bearer in luxury lodgings recently launched gourmet field trips at over 40 hotels worldwide led by the brand’s in-house pros. Fuel up with soybean milk and flaky youtiao doughnuts in Hangzhou with Four Seasons chef Wang Yong as you wander the western China markets, or bar hop with Mexico City’s hottest mixologist Mica Rousseau of Fifty Mills, before turning in for the night. fourseasons.com

This Is the Wanderlust

Gentl and Hyers

Up your Instagram game with this food and travel photography workshop. Andrea Gentl and Martin Hyers of food mag-famous duo Gentl & Hyers offer immersive introductions into the art with weeklong retreats, from shooting lush agave fields and local chefs in Oaxaca earlier this year to Peru in August, India next March and Oaxaca again next year. thisisthewanderlust.com

Folk Rebellion

Joseph Trisolini

Get away—and off the grid—with these totally unplugged vacations in far-flung locales, dreamed up by founder and former digital strategist Jess Davis. This fall, they’re venturing to California’s Russian River Valley to canoe, visit vineyards and barbecue. folkrebellion.com