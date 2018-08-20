Singapore Hawker Stands with Michelin Stars

If you're one of the millions of people who saw Crazy Rich Asians this weekend, chances are you're craving Singapore street food, even if you've never had it before. The film, which takes place largely in Singapore, shows vivid scenes of hawker centers—massive dining complexes with food stands serving just about every kind of dish you could imagine at super-affordable prices.

Singapore has one of the most renowned street food scenes in the world; two of its hawker stands have earned Michelin stars (which the very, very dreamy Nick Young, played by Henry Golding, points out in one scene), and many more have been recognized by the guide for their quality and value.

If you're considering planning your own pilgrimage to Singapore—perhaps not for a crazy rich wedding, but rather for some excellent snacking—check out the two hawker stands below that have earned Michelin stars, plus a handful that boast Michelin's "Bib Gourmand" designation.

Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle Stall

Chan Hon Meng ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

When Chan Hon Meng won his first Michelin star in 2016 for his Singapore stall, it made him (and Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, which also won that year) the first street-food establishments to be recognized by the prestigious guide—ever. This earned Chan Hon Meng's stall the additional honor of being cheapest Michelin starred meal in the world. (A portion of soya chicken rice costs roughly $1.42.)

Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Owned and run by Tang Chay Seng, this fantastic noodle spot is the other first hawker stand to earn a Michelin star. (Don't miss the noodles with minced pork.)

466 Crawford Lane, #01-12, Tai Hwa Eating House

In 2018, several hawker stands were awarded Michelin's "Bib Gourmand" designation, which "recognizes restaurants and street food establishments offering quality cuisines" at a maximum price of roughly $32 U.S. dollars.

Below, find a few notable Bib Gourmand hawker stands worth checking out:

Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (mutton soup)

Eminent Frog Porridge (frog porridge)

Rolina Singapore Traditional Hainanese Curry Puffs (curry puffs)

Outram Park Fried Kway Teow (fried kway teow, a stir-fried rice noodle dish)

Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (fried kway teow, a stir-fried rice noodle dish)

Tai Wah Pork Noodle (spicy egg noodles with pork, meatballs, and dumplings)

You can see the full list of Singapore's Michelin-starred restaurants for 2018 here.