Show Your Olympic Spirit With These Airplane Pajamas

This August, athletes traveling to Rio will eat, breathe and sleep the Olympics. That’s why Qantas, Australia’s national carrier and official airline of the Australian Olympic Team, is providing passengers with limited edition Olympic-themed pajamas.

From July 22 to Sept. 18, passengers in business class on the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Dallas routes and more will be offered the opportunity to be part of the PJ Olympic and Paralympic cheer squad. In the lead up to the games, the airline will swap their traditional gray cotton long sleeve pajamas for a patriotic green and gold set, featuring a gold kangaroo on the shirt front and hashtag #RoadToRio on the back.

More from Travel + Leisure:

New York City's L Train Shuts Down

Moscow is Launching a Pokémon Go-Inspired App

Travelers Share Their Quirky Souvenirs

“Our light gray Qantas PJs are almost as iconic as the flying kangaroo on the front of them, so we thought it would be very appropriate to turn them green and gold in support of the men and women representing Australia at Rio,” said Olivia Wirth, Qantas Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, in a statement. “It means people flying Qantas can literally support our athletes in their sleep.”

This piece originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.