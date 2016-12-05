Shane Mitchell's 13 Dishes Worth Traveling For

Shane Mitchell, author of Far Afield: Rare Food Encounters from Around the World, shares her most memorable meals.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 14 © Ten Speed Press

Shane Mitchell's 13 Dishes Worth Traveling For

Far Afield is F&W’s new favorite dose of escapism as the dark winter months take hold. But Shane Mitchell, veteran traveler, has had more amazing food experiences than could fit in one book. She told us about the most memorable meals she’s encountered—from simple fritters in Kenya to a sophisticated cocktail in Peru, plus an Australian fast food she describes as the “weirdest thing I’ve ever eaten.”

After salivating over these (mostly) gorgeous dishes, read about Shane’s experience writing and eating her way through the book. Hannah Walhout

Image reprinted from FAR AFIELD Copyright © 2016 by Shane Mitchell. Photography copyright © 2016 by James Fisher. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Advertisement
2 of 14 © Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Grilled squid in a vinegar-chili sauce, in Thailand, on a remote beach facing the Andaman sea."

Pla Muek Yang (ปลาหมึกย่าง) is a favorite street food in Thailand. The squid is usually marinated, skewered, and grilled over charcoal—finished with spicy, tangy sauce or fish sauce with peanuts and cilantro. 

3 of 14 © Getty Images

"Cardamom fritters—mandazi—in Mombasa Old Town."

Mandazi—fluffy, slightly savory donuts—are common up and down the Swahili Coast, with other variations incorporating peanuts, coconut, or fruit. Shane recommends eating them while sipping spiced Arabica kahawa. Find both recipes in Shane’s book, and make yourself a traditional Kenyan breakfast.  

Advertisement
4 of 14

"Samaki wa kupaka, snapper in tamarind curry, grilled by Swahili Fishermen on Manda Toto Island."

Samaki wa kupaka, or “smothered fish,” is a typical meal all along Africa’s eastern coast. Often, the fish is grilled outside on a jiko (portable charcoal stove) and then slathered with coconut-based tamarind sauce. Find a recipe in Far Afield and start preparing for your next barbecue.  

Advertisement
5 of 14 Reprinted from FAR AFIELD Copyright © 2016 by Shane Mitchell. Photography copyright © 2016 by James Fisher.

"I never liked okra until I discovered this preparation in Rajasthan: bhindi masala, okra in a spicy tomato sauce."

Bhindi masala (भिन्डी मसाला, or “spiced lady fingers,” in Hindi) is a vegan staple and favorite roadside meal in India’s Northern states. Find Shane’s recipe—based one prepared for her by a Brahmin cook in the scrubby desert of Godwar province—in the book.

Advertisement
6 of 14 © LightRocket via Getty Images

"In Udaipur, golgappa—a classic street snack."

Golgappa (गोलगप्पा) are a mainstay of India’s chaat tradition, and not just in Udaipur—these savory snacks are found at food carts, market stalls, and roadside stands across the country. Known as panipuri in other regions, these deep-fried orbs of unleavened dough are filled with a sour-spicy-sweet mixture of potatoes, veggies, tamarind, and spices. Eat one whole after dunking it in minty, tangy puri (“water”).

Advertisement
7 of 14

"Goat stew with mild Kashmiri chiles in the Thar Desert. So elegant—a favorite of rajahs and Rabari tribal herders."

This Rajasthani laal maas (राजस्थानी लाल मांस) was traditionally made with wild game—the chilis, garlic, and yogurt serving to disguise any gaminess from less-desirable meats. Shane’s recipe, using goat from your neighborhood specialty butcher, can be found in the book.  

Advertisement
8 of 14 © Getty Images

"Smoked lamb on scorched flatkökur bread, smeared with the incredible local butter, in the highlands of Iceland."

Hangikjöt, or “hung meat,” is an Icelandic holiday staple that can also be made with mutton or horse. If wood is scarce, people smoke the meat over burning sheep dung! Eat it with bread and butter, or in a traditional Christmas preparation with potatoes and uppstúfur, a béchamel-type sauce. 

Advertisement
9 of 14

"Arctic char fish chowder in the Westman Islands of Iceland."

This catch-all stew, simply called fiskisúpa ("fish soup"), is ubiquitous in the seafood-heavy Icelandic diet. Everyone has their own recipe—some add tomatoes, some don’t. Some go heavy on the cream, others keep it light. And the fish? Char, cod, haddock, salmon, halibut, you name it. Find Shane’s version in the book

Advertisement
10 of 14 © Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

"Loco moco at Hawaiian Style Cafe in Waimea, on the Big Island."

Hawaii’s state dish, loco moco is a perfect blend of the cultural influences that have shaped the islands. The recipe is simple: a bed of white rice, topped with a hamburger and fried eggs, and smothered with gravy. This Japanese-American hybrid dish is occasionally supplemented with Portuguese sausage, a descendant of the linguiça brought by Portuguese sugarcane plantation workers in the late 19th century. 

Advertisement
11 of 14 © Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Chilcano de rosas, made with rosewater. Lima."

The chilcano is a staple Peruvian cocktail: pisco, citrus (often lime), and soda (typically ginger ale). But bartenders across the country get creative with this old classic, especially during the annual Chilcano Week, incorporating endless combinations of  herbs, aromatics, and sour fruits. Mix up this rose version using Shane's recipe, in the book.   

Advertisement
12 of 14 © Getty Images

"Lomo saltado in Cusco."

This beloved dish—roughly, “beef stir fry”—is part of Peru’s chifa culinary tradition. When immigrants from southern China began settling in Peru in the late 19th century, their Cantonese cuisine quickly blended with traditional Peruvian ingredients and preparations. Here, marinated sirloin is cooked with onions, tomatoes, and Peruvian papas fritas, and served over Chinese white rice. Find Shane's version in the book. 

Advertisement
13 of 14 © Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Yuzugoma citrus pot at Yagyu-no-Sho ryokan, on Japan’s Izu Peninsula."

Yuzu (ゆず) is an aromatic citrus whose flavor is integrated into many Japanese dishes, including condiments like ponzu and yuzu kosho. Yuzugoma marries the flavor of the fruit with sesame for a sweet and savory effect. 

Advertisement
14 of 14

"Chiko Rolls in Warmun, in the Kimberley region of Northern Australia—weirdest thing I've ever eaten."

An eggy pastry tube filled with cabbage, barley, beef, and aromatic vegetables, this deep-fried baton has been a household name in Australia since the 1950s. The name is adapted from the product’s original label, the “Chicken Roll” (nevermind that chicken has never been involved in the recipe). Chiko Rolls’ origin story involves a Chinese restaurant, a soccer game, and one man’s quest to make a more durable spring roll for rowdy sports fans. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up