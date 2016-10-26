Royal Caribbean’s New Ships Will Run on Liquefied Natural Gas

Royal Caribbean just announced a plan to add two new passenger vessels running on liquefied natural gas by 2022 and 2024.

The company is introducing the Icon ships, which will weigh roughly 200,000 tons and carry roughly 5,000 passengers, in an effort to reduce greenhouse emissions and create a more eco-friendly cruise experience, according to USA Today.

“Our guests expect us to push every envelope we can, said Michael Bayley, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean International, in a press release. “And on this new class of ship, we began by challenging ourselves to find a new approach to power and propulsion that is safe, reliable, and more energy-efficient than ever before,” Bayley said.

While designs are still being determined for the ships, Royal Caribbean said guests can expect a set of new experiences on-board, which they will announce closer to the ships' debut.

Royal Caribbean will start testing its fuel cell technology on its Oasis-class ship next year.

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.