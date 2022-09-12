Rob Rubba's Washington, D.C. City Guide

Learn more about 2022 Food & Wine Best New Chef Rob Rubba.

Best Bagels

"Having grown up in New Jersey I love bagels, and Pearl's Bagels in D.C. are lovely. They're made from a sourdough starter and hand-rolled–great for a breakfast sandwich. Or just grab a dozen for the family and relax with some schmears."

Pastry Wizard

"Charbel Abrache at Seylou Bakery makes my favorite croissant ever. They use local ingredients and flours that are milled in-house. The variety of grains adds a real depth of flavor to the baked goods and requires less sugar. Seylou was our office while we were building out Oyster Oyster. I fell in love with the bread and pastries. Plus, having delicious baked goods in any meeting is icing on the cake."

Wine O'Clock

"Maxwell Park is a must-go for a glass of wine. This unpretentious bar has an amazing and lengthy wine list but the knowledgeable staff and vibe makes it easy to navigate. They also run a fun monthly theme based on a region or style of wines, so there's always something new to try."

Pizza Party

"Stracci Pizza, just outside of D.C. in Alexandria, is my favorite pizza right now. Chef Thomas Cardarelli is baking this addictive and delicious Roman-style 'za out of a modified trailer outside. There's an indoor space to grab a glass of wine and tasty small plates, and outdoor space to chill while waiting for the pizza."

Community Leaders

"It's going to sound bizarre coming from a vegetarian, but Medium Rare restaurant has done tremendous things for communities over the past few years. The six-layer carrot cake is a pretty good trade-off for not eating steak. Chef Kevin Tien has done a lot with his platform to run Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate. Also, Common Good City Farm is bringing the community back to the urban farm through feeding and educational programs to promote equity and self-sufficiency in food security."

Shopping Spree

"I love Hanna Japanese Market. It has a well-curated selection of Japanese ingredients, snacks, and great quality rice. Regardless of the reason I'm shopping, I will always grab a few of the veggie onigiri next to the register before I dip out. Each Peach Market is another great stop for a night of cooking at home. They carry a wide selection of local and sustainable produce and dairy."

Tea Time

"Ching Ching Cha tea house is a great place to get a properly brewed tea."

All-Around Faves

"Bold Fork Books: independent cookbook shop. Thip Khao: awesome vegetarian Laotian options. Taqueria Xochi: great tlayudas and tacos but don't skip the desserts."

