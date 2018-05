Not all breakfasts are worth waking up early and driving down a rugged dirt road, but the birria de borrego (wood-roasted lamb) at Doña Esthela undoubtedly is. Locals and visitors flock to Esthela’s unassuming house for her traditional Sinaloan fare, including queso fresco made on premises with fresh milk, shredded beef machaca with eggs, flaky flour tortillas and warming café de olla spiked with cinnamon and dark brown sugar. Many Esthela regulars prefer to order their roasted lamb with consomé on the side (this preparation is called borrego tatemado), so that the meat can be dunked into the rich juices at will.

Look for signs for “La Cocina de Doña Esthela” from Highway 1 and turn right. (Closed Mondays.) +52 646 156 8453