You Can Have Your Wedding Catered by World-Renowned Chef Mauro Colagreco

We’ve all experienced the lukewarm short rib and uninspired iceberg salad at a loved one’s wedding, which is fine, because we don't really attend these occasions for the food. But Mauro Colagreco, whose restaurant, Mirazur, in Menton, France, earned the number one spot on the 2019 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, wants to change that: “Weddings by Mauro Colagreco” has launched at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“While food trends may be ever-changing, there is one element that persists over time: food as an experience,” Colagreco says.

The chef, who debuted his first U.S. restaurant, Florie’s, in Palm Beach earlier this year, will begin working with the hotel’s wedding specialists to offer fully customizable wedding menus featuring his Mediterranean-influenced cuisine.

Though every couple’s menu will be a little different, each one includes a set of six passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a four-course meal, made up of a Mediterranean-style appetizer, a locally sourced seafood dish, a seasonal farm-to-table entrée, and dessert. Ongoing consultation leading up to the wedding day and a private tasting experience prepared by Colagreco’s team is included as well.

A sample menu begins with smoked scamorza cheese and roast potatoes millefeuille with cumin double cream, followed by ravioli stuffed with lobster and citrus sauce, white asparagus with black truffle and Parmesan béarnaise, and tenderloin wagyu beef with wild garlic and smashed potatoes, with fig and black sesame cream tartelette topped with champagne rosé ice cream for dessert. Colagreco is open to tailoring menus, depending on a couple’s wedding theme and memories tied to a specific cuisine.

As for the drinks, resort sommelier Jessica Altieri is in charge of wines, and master mixologist Matthew Dress is on-site ready to create a distinct garden-inspired cocktail for each party. No wedding would be complete without a cake, which is where the resort’s executive pastry chef Bashar Shamali comes in, whipping up four-tier custom cakes accompanied by various sweet treats.

In addition, every couple has the chance to meet Colagreco and receive an autographed copy of his cookbook, Mirazur by Mauro Colagreco.

“A wedding is one of the most important days in your life, so it should be celebrated with family, friends, and only the best dinner and drinks,” he says. “Years from now, we want the couples to still remember the scent and taste of each dish as part of the experience."

If you’re not tying the knot anytime soon, you can still sample Colagreco’s cuisine on your own at his Palm Beach restaurant. Highlights from his menu include a plate of aubergine and mozzarella cooked inside a hearth oven, king prawns marinated in garlic with a spicy avocado sauce, and black truffle pizza with porcini mushrooms. Just be sure to make a reservation in advance as the restaurant is known to fill quickly.

Florie’s. 2800 S Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach. 561-533-3750