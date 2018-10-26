Beloved Hong Kong Dim Sum Spot Adds a Second NYC Location

Tim Ho Wan has been globally recognized for its Michelin-starred dim sum since opening in Hong Kong in 2009, but this year, the restaurant has made a massive push in expanding its global presence. In July, the dim sum giant announced it would open a location in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort in 2019, and now there's another opening just around the corner: On Monday, October 29, Tim Ho Wan will open its second New York City location—in Hell's Kitchen .

Since co-founders Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung opened the first Tim Ho Wan location in 2009 (it received a Michelin star within only one year of service), dozens of locations have sprouted up around the world, with popular outposts in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Macau, Australia, and New York. At one point, Tim Ho Wan was known as being the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant in the world—now, it's just a very, very affordable Michelin-starred restaurant, and we are very okay with that.

Lucas Schifres/Getty Images

The new Hell's Kitchen outpost will feature some Tim Ho Wan classics, including baked BBQ pork buns, steamed shrimp dumplings, steamed rice rolls with BBQ pork, and those pan-fried turnip cakes that we spend most of our nights dreaming about.

“We received such positive feedback after our East Village opening, so it was only natural to open a second location in New York and continue to build our presence here,” said Mak in a press release. "We love being a part of the enthusiastic global food community in Manhattan and look forward to sharing our dim sum with another part of the city,” added Leung.

The 2016 opening of their East Village location marked Tim Ho Wan's North American debut, and we can only wonder what's next for the franchise. Los Angeles? Probably—L.A. is getting everything.

Tim Ho Wan, 610 9th Avenue near West 44th Street.