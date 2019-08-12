The Team Behind June’s Brings a New All-Day Café to Austin

Image zoom Jackie Klusmeyer (MMH)

Fans of 2017 Best New Restaurant June’s All Day can now get their deli fix at Swedish Hill, a new spot operated by McGuire Moorman Hospitality, the restaurant group behind June’s, Lamberts BBQ, Elizabeth Street Café, and more. The new all-day café opens today for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a menu featuring usual suspects like bagels, smoked fish, and made-to-order sandwiches, as well as a prix fixe dinner option, an artfully curated wine list, and a caviar menu.

Although Swedish Hill is a new concept from MMH, the name is a reincarnation of iconic bakery Sweetish Hill, which closed after a 45-year tenure in the same location. To pay homage to the original bakery, the MMH team will bring back Sweetish Hill’s beloved black & white, old fashioned, and carrot cakes, as well as the mocha muffin.

With restaurants around the country like Chicago’s All Together Now!, Atlanta’s Star Provisions, and Centrolina in Washington D.C bridging the gap between dining out and bringing home items from restaurants to cook with, Swedish Hill features a retail space next door, where guests can shop for homemade cheese, dried pasta, and sauerkraut, as well as items from other MMH restaurants, including sauces and rubs from Lamberts, Clark’s private label caviar, Elizabeth Street Café’s granola, and June’s Brut Rosé in the retail wine section.

Chef Page Pressley, who formerly served as corporate executive chef at Starr Restaurants as well as chef de cuisine at Emmer & Rye, helms the new kitchen, while Josephine House's Alex Manley serves as director of baking, churning out an exhaustive selection of parker house rolls, focaccia, scones, and muffins. Pastry director Jen Tucker, who cut her teeth at MMH fine-dining spot Jeffrey’s, is in charge of cakes and pastries (pro-tip: there’s a pastry happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and morning pastries are half-off). To showcase the Swedish Hill space at night, Pressley offers a four-course, $40 prix fixe dinner every Saturday night, which he updates regularly and focuses on utilizing the best local ingredients. Reservations are available via Tock.