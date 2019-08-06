Iconic Hamptons Bar Surf Lodge to Pop Up in Brooklyn

Image zoom Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

In case the looming arrival of Labor Day and back-to-school circulars were starting to depress you, bear in mind that there is still plenty of summery experiences left to enjoy before drinking outside season ends. For restless New Yorkers, August means squeezing in last-minute jaunts to the Long Island and the Hamptons, and now, in a convenient turn of events for those who can't find the time for a traffic-delayed Jitney, the Hamptons are coming to the city: Surf Lodge, the hip Montauk bar/venue/restaurant that draws celebrities, celebrities' children, influencers, and A-list music acts, is popping up at the Williamsburg Hotel.

Located on the hotel's rooftop bar—which offers sweeping views of Manhattan and the rest of Brooklyn—the event will begin at 5:00 p.m. on August 11, with DJ sets scheduled throughout the night. (While there won't be sand to dip your toes in, there should still be glimpses of yachts, passing along the East River.) The Surf Lodge's cocktails will come to the city, too, including the 'grammable Grey Goose East Breeze (Grey Goose, St. Germain, blackberry purée, and fresh lemon juice) and the Surf Lodge Grey Goose and Soda with drops of lemongrass, pineapple, and grapefruit essence. There will also be wine, beer, and, if we're lucky, the legendary fried chicken and French fries tower that's on the menu at the Montauk location, or at the very least lobster rolls and oysters.

Aside from the pop-up, Williamsburg Hotel offers sunny views, cocktails, and snacks year round at The Rooftop/Pool and The Water Tower Bar. (Check out our guide to New York City roof drinking for more scenic options.) And the original Surf Lodge is still one of our favorite spots for seafood in Montauk, along with newcomer Showfish at Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, which showcases hyper-local produce, fish, and seafood in a breezy, chic setting.

The Williamsburg Hotel, 96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249.