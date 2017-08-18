9 Successful Musician-Owned Restaurants

While rumors that Drake is opening a new restaurant in Toronto have been squashed, the story stayed afloat for so long, because it could easily have been true. Musicians and restaurants go together like pork and beans (for you Weezer fans) or peaches n cream (for the Snoop Dogg lovers). The news is filled with stories of celebrities launching new businesses or looking for a good place to invest all those dolla dolla bills, like Madonna investing in Vita Coco or Beyoncé going in on vegan meal service 22 Days Nutrition or Aerosmith’s Joe Perry launching a line of hot sauce. The real glory lies in the restaurant world, though, where stars can host friends, stage their own record release parties, or simply play bartender for a night. While some musician-owned restaurants crash and burn (we’d still eat at Britney Spears’ Nyla), others have found a lot of success in the restaurant world. Here are 9 musicians who could give up the music world for the food industry:

Jay Z, 40/40 Club

Jay Z’s swanky sports bars-meet-lounges have outposts across the country, including in the Barclays Center where Jay Z’s team the Brooklyn Nets play basketball. The clubs serve classic game day-fare, like nachos and wings, as well as hearty options like flame-grilled tequila chicken breast. When it’s not game on, the club plays host to record release parties, A-list events, and old fashioned clubbing where their pricey bottle service comes in handy.

40/40 Club, Multiple locations

Lady Gaga, Joanne Trattatoria

The ARTPOP singer, apparently “loves eating pasta and pizza” at Joanne Trattoria, the Italian restaurant she co-owns with her parents. The '"warm and cozy" spot on Manhattan’s Upper West Side serves up homey Italian dishes, like caprese salads, chicken parm, and lasagna, features an extensive wine list, including "The Gaga Collection," and has a cookbook out.

Joanne Trattoria, 70 W. 68th St., New York, NY, 212-721-0068

Florida Georgia Line, FGL House

The multi-platinum duo—Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard—opened their very own Nashville bar earlier this year. It’s a massive four-level restaurant and music venue that serves up “Southern-style food with a California flair”. Options include gluten-free flatbreads, chicken “lollipops” and “hillbilly surf and turf” with prime rib and shrimp, available at their rooftop bar, “Cruise” named after Florida Georgia Line’s hit song, "Cruise."

FGL House, 120 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN, 615-961-5460

Jon Bon Jovi, Soul Kitchen

The Bon Jovi frontman isn’t out for profit at his volunteer-run spots. Instead, he and his wife Dorothea created a community space where diners pay if they can and people from all walks of life and socioeconomic backgrounds sit together at communal tables. The two locations for the restaurant both use locally sourced ingredients, frequently prepared by guest chefs like Mario Batali and Tom Colicchio

Soul Kitchen, 207 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ, 732-842-0900

Ludacris, Chicken + Beer

The next time you have a layover at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, swing by Concourse D to grab some chicken and beer at Ludacris’s aptly named restaurant. The spot was named after the Grammy-winning rapper’s 2003 album Chicken-n-Beer, and the multi-talented Ludacris teamed up with chef Andrew Tabb to design the menu. Look for items like Luda’s Chicken and Pecan Waffles, shrimp and grits, crawfish and corn fritters and more Southern favorites.

Chicken + Beer, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Gate D5, Atlanta, GA

Donnie Wahlberg, Wahlburgers

The New Kid on the Block teamed up with his actor brother for a burger joint, opening the first location in 2015 outside Boston. Since then, their burger empire has expanded rapidly, thanks no doubt to Wahlburgers, an A&E reality series based on the family business. The chain is cashing in on the fame and has plans to open 150 locations worldwide where people can get their fill of Mom’s Sloppy Joes and BBQ burgers and hope for an appearance by at least one New Kid. 

Wahlburgers, Multiple Locations

Mel B., Serafina Sunset

The former Spice Girl and current America's Got Talent judge opted to play it safe when she got into the restaurant biz. They went with a tried and true concept, helping New York City-based chain, Serafina, open its first California location on Sunset Blvd. The restaurant serves up Italian staples like pizza and homemade pasta to anyone brave enough to eat carbs in LA. "It's a sexy hotspot if I may say so myself," Mel B wrote about the space  on Instagram.

Serafina Sunset, 8768 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA, 310-659-9130

Gloria Estefan, Estefan Kitchen

Gloria and her husband Emilio opened Estefan Kitchen to bring Cuban food to Miami's Design District. The sophisticated spot serves Cuban favorites like tostone rellenos, bite-sized Cubano sandwiches, and bocaditos, as well as modern twists on Cuban cuisine like roasted pork and sweet plantain flat breads. “This is what people come to Miami for — great food, great drinks, great music,” Emilio told the Miami Herald

Estefan Kitchen, 140 NE 39th St #133, Miami, FL, 786-843-3880

 Jimmy Buffett, Cheeseburger in Paradise

When you write a song called “Cheeseburger in Paradise” it’s only a matter of time until you decide to open a restaurant of the same name. That’s what Buffet finally did in 2002 with a chain of burger joints owned by Outback Steakhouse but part of Buffetworld’s business empire. The menu includes wings, “island specialties” involving a lot of citrus-protein combinations, and of course a whole lot of cheeseburgers. This isn’t Buffets only foray into the restaurant world—his Margaritaville Café has 30 locations around the world serving up food and, of course, margaritas to hungry Parrotheads all over the world.

Cheeseburger in Paradise, Multiple Locations

