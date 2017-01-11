Star Chef’s All-Vegetarian Restaurant Opens in Newark Airport

It’s no secret that airline food has had its highs and lows, but we’ve always known airport food to be largely mediocre (with notable exceptions). However, as United’s Terminal C at Newark International Airport continues its $120 million renovation, the airport culinary standard is on the rise. The terminal already boasts spots by star chefs like Alex Stupak, Mario Carbone, Alex Guarnaschelli and Dale Talde, and now chef Amanda Cohen has opened Thyme, her new all-vegetarian restaurant.

Cohen is a vegetable whisperer, best-known for her inventive cooking at her restaurant, Dirt Candy, in New York City’s Lower East Side. At Thyme, travelers will be able to hop on an iPad and order dishes like braised shitake mushroom, grilled romanesco “steak" with cashew and creamed kale, purple yam fried “rice” with kimchi, grilled orange carrot, pan-roasted brussels sprouts and sunchoke ratatouille.

“I am thrilled to partner with OTG and United Airlines to bring the vegetarian recipes I love so much to a wide range of travelers at United’s Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport,” said chef Amanda Cohen. “This is an exciting, unique opportunity to expand vegetable-focused cuisine to a wide range of international travelers.”

Plus, Thyme boosts a beverage program that focuses on fresh and organic herbs, spices and produce with drinks like a Moscow Mule made with turmeric root, muddled strawberries, lime juice, St. Croix white rum and a splash of club soda.

So if you’re looking to feel healthy next time you pass through EWR Terminal C, you know where to go.