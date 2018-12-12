These Chain Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day

There’s no way to guess whether or not a restaurant will be open on Christmas Day. Places that you might think are serving food, well, aren’t, while spots you thought would be closed are actually running service. This is why we’ve compiled a list of national restaurant chains that are open for business on Christmas. Plan your December 25 accordingly, and make sure to call ahead if you have any doubts about the serving status of your location.

The Midwest continental restaurant that specializes in pies will be open on Christmas Day until 8 p.m.

Certain locations of the national rotisserie chain will be open and serving individual meals of hand-carved ham, sliced roasted turkey breast, or half signature rotisserie chicken with two sides, a dinner roll, and a slice of pie for $12.99.

Christmas lunch and dinner are on offer at the Italian chain that opens at 11 a.m. on December 25.

Featuring a holiday prime rib and a limited menu of steaks and signature dishes, the steak house will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Locations nationwide of the diner-style restaurant are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

All locations of the Brazilian steakhouse will be open on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location.

The American buffet chain will be offering its Christmas Day menu featuring steak, carved turkey, butterfly shrimp, fried chicken, carved ham, and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many locations of the pancake house will be flipping on Christmas, with hours varying by location.

Nearly every location of the seafood restaurant and oyster bar will be serving patrons this Christmas Day, with hours varying by location.

The American buffet chain will be offering its Christmas Day menu featuring steak, carved turkey, butterfly shrimp, fried chicken, carved ham, and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Italian-American restaurant chain will be running service from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Offering a three-course holiday menu starting at $49.95 as well as the full a la carte menu, all locations of the steak house will be open on Christmas Day.

The American buffet chain will be offering its Christmas Day menu featuring steak, carved turkey, butterfly shrimp, fried chicken, carved ham, and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The national steakhouse is taking reservations for Christmas. It’ll be serving its fall/winter dinner menu along with seasonal specials, holiday “cellar steals” by the bottle, and featured holiday wines by the glass.

Every Waffle House is open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, including Christmas. Sounds like we all have a Christmas brunch plan now.