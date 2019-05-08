Long-Awaited Politan Row Chicago Hits the West Loop Next Week

On May 11, Chicago will get an ambitious (and long-anticipated) new food hall packed with concepts from local chefs, mixologists, and brewers. When the complex opens in the city's West Loop neighborhood, Politan Row Chicago will house 13 distinct concepts and a standalone beverage spot.

Whether you're scouting Japanese comfort food or gourmet hot dogs, your bases are probably covered. Politan Row Chicago has concepts serving Indian street food by Margaret Pak (Thattu), Indonesian-Creole cooking from Chris Reed (Bumbu Roux), and sweet and savory pastries from Sandra Holl (Floriole), as well as Passion House Coffee, craft cocktails at Bar Politan, and all kinds of beverages at the German-inspired, outdoor beer garden called Perle, which is sure to pop off as a day-drinking hangout when temperatures warm up.

Matt Haas

Will Donaldson, founder and CEO of Politan Group, has already found success opening buzzy food halls around the country, including in New Orleans (St. Roch Market, Auction House Market) and Miami (St. Roch Market.)

Matt Haas

Matt Haas

According to a statement, Donaldson spent roughly a year in Chicago scouting talent with original food and beverage concepts. Below, find the full list of vendors that will debut at Politan Row Chicago when it opens on May 11.

Bar Politan | Sophie Burton (Craft cocktail bar)

Bumbu Roux | Chris Reed (Indonesian-Creole food)

Clave | Lawrence Letrero and Raquel Quadreny (Filipino-Cuban dishes)

Floriole | Sandra Holl (All-day café with rotating pastries)

LaShuk Street Food | Yosi Alhadif (Homemade spins on Israeli dishes)

Loud Mouth | Grey and Lauren Ingram (Gourmet hot dogs and specialty sausages)

Mom’s | Kelly Ijichi and Randi Howry (Japanese comfort food)

Passion House Coffee (All-day café)

Perle | Sophie Burton (German-inspired outdoor beer garden)

Piko Street Kitchen | Eric Hattori, Dan Hattori & Winston Feng (Modern Asian street food)

Smashed Radish | Sarah Weitz and Sam Barron (Sandwiches, smoothies, sandwiches)

Thattu | Margaret Pak (South Indian street food)

Tolita | Victoria Salamanca (Street tacos)

Chicago has more multi-concept food halls coming its way. In June, Galley Group, which develops and manages food halls, will open a project showcasing cooking from five local chefs called Fulton Galley, located in the Fulton Market area of West Loop.