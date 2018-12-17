N.Y.C. Restaurants Open on New Year's Day

We don’t know about you, but we’re already planning to drink a little too much Champagne on New Year’s Eve. Thus, we are also planning to feast on New Year’s Day. A giant, indulgent meal on January 1 serves two main purposes: 1) Hangover alleviation, and 2) One final celebration before pretending to follow resolutions in the New Year. So, we’ve gathered a list of incredible restaurants to enjoy on the holiday, making your first moments of 2019 extra memorable.

Here, N.Y.C. restaurants that are running service on New Year’s Day.

Beebe’s

Wood-fired pizza spot in Boro Hotel in Long Island City serving its breakfast menu a little longer from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. At 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., diners can also order from the all-day menu.

38-28 27th St., (718) 778-0074

BòCàPhê

Vietnamese -French restaurant in SoHo open for normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to midnight on January 1, offering breakfast dishes like egg banh mi, a selection of bowls of pho, and more.

222 Lafayette St., (646) 882-1939

Cafe Altro Paradiso

Chef Ignacio Mattos’ modern Italian restaurant on Spring Street open for brunch and dinner on New Year’s Day with an all-day menu featuring a fennel salad, spaghetti pomodoro, Wagyu burger , and more.

234 Spring St., (646) 952-0828

The Chester

American restaurant in The Gansevoort Hotel Meatpacking dishing up a prix fixe bottomless “Recovery Brunch” for $45 per person that includes bacon and breakfast pastries, a choice of a brunch entrée, and a choice of bottomless manmosa, mimosa, Bloody Mary, or Bud Light for 1.5 hours.

18 9th Ave., (646) 253-2284

Dirt Candy

Vegetable-focused restaurant from chef Amanda Cohen debuting a brand new veggie burger at New Year’s Day brunch alongside favorites like squash biscuits and zucchini pancakes.

86 Allen St., (212) 228-7732

Empellón Taqueria

Chef Alex Stupak’s Mexican-inspired restaurant in the West Village that’s open for brunch from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dishes like scrambled egg queso fundido and churro French toast with chocolate sauce. The restaurant will serve dinner starting at 3 p.m.

230 West 4th St., (212) 367-0999

Epistrophy

Cute, Italian restaurant in Nolita open 9 a.m. to midnight serving the normal breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus of egg dishes, pastas, vegetables, and more on New Year’s Day.

200 Mott St., 212-966-0904

Estela

Chef Ignacio Mattos’ acclaimed, Mediterranean-influenced restaurant on Houston Street offering popular dishes like endive salad, fried arroz negro, and burrata with salsa verde on January 1.

47 E Houston St., (212) 219-7693

Ferris

New-American restaurant in MADE Hotel in Nomad serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. including Wagyu and eggs, a patty melt, and sweet potato pancakes.

44 W 29th St., (212) 213-4420

Hanoi House

Vietnamese restaurant in the East Village celebrating the new year with a brisket banh mi special that includes brisket braised in pho spices on a baguette with caramelized onions, hoisin, and cilantro with a side of pho broth.

119 St Marks Pl., (212) 995-5010

Kings County Imperial

Modern Chinese spot known for its dumplings with locations on the Lower East Side and in Williamsburg open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

20 Skillman Ave., (718) 610-2000

168 1/2 Delancey St., (212) 475-0244

La Cafette

Small, French restaurant in Williamsburg that specializes in rotisserie chicken open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for brunch on January 1.

103 Havemeyer St., (347) 529-4060

Le Fanfare

Cozy, Italian eatery in Greenpoint serving New Year’s Day brunch of pasta, sandwiches, and more.

1103 Manhattan Ave., 347-987-4244

Maison Premiere

Oyster bar and seafood restaurant in Williamsburg cooking lunch, shucking oysters, and pouring cocktails from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

298 Bedford Ave, (347) 335-0446

Momofuku Nishi

Chef David Chang’s Italian-inspired restaurant in Chelsea offering lunch 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then dinner starting at 5 p.m. on January 1. Lunch menu items include the Italian Dip with smoked brisket, jus, and giardiniera and tagliatelle with pork skin and garlic chive.

232 8th Ave., (646) 518-1919

Quality Eats

Modern take on the neighborhood steakhouse with locations in the West Village, NoMad, and Upper East Side open with normal hours and menu on January 1.

19 Greenwich Ave., (212) 337-9988

3 East 28th St., (212) 257-8882

1496 Second Ave. at 78th St., (212) 256-9922

Roberta’s

Popular Brooklyn pizza destination slinging wood-fired pies alongside fresh vegetable dishes, hearty meats, and pastas on New Year’s Day.

261 Moore St., (718) 417-1118

Sauvage

New American-French restaurant in Greenpoint offering lunch starting at 12 p.m. with dishes like egg sandwich with crispy pig’s head and a burger with smoked cheddar.

905 Lorimer St., (718) 486-6816

Simon & The Whale

Coastal-focused restaurant in Freehand New York hotel serving its regular menu for brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

23 Lexington Ave., (212) 475-1924

Tavern On The Green

Iconic Central Park restaurant offering a three-course holiday brunch prix-fixe for $75 per person that includes choices like brioche French toast and smoked bacon and scrambled egg flatbread. There will also be live jazz performances from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

67th St and Central Park West, (212) 877-8684

Union Square Cafe

Danny Meyer’s renowned new American restaurant open for brunch and dinner with classics like candele with carrots and fresno chilies.

101 E 19th St., (212) 243-4020

Untitled

Contemporary American restaurant at The Whitney Museum just open for lunch on New Year’s Day.

99 Gansevoort St., (212) 570-3670

Vinateria

Beloved Harlem neighborhood spot inspired by Italian and Spanish cuisine opening for dinner service early at 3 p.m. with an extended happy hour offering oysters, wine, and bites along with the full dinner menu available throughout the night.

2211 Frederick Douglass Blvd, (212) 662-8462

The Wild Son

All-day restaurant near The Highline serving New Year’s Day brunch, including a new CBD cocktail designed for recovery.

53 Little W 12th St., (212) 727-7900

886

Small, Taiwanese eatery in the East Village dishing out its normal menu of stir fries, fried chicken sandwich, oyster omelette, and more.

26 St Marks Pl., (646) 882-0231