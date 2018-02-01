Where to Eat in New York for Under $15

Advertisement
In a city that seems to be forever on the move, New York has always been a land of grab-and-go greatness. Pizza slices, kosher dogs, bagels with schmears—it's all here, it's everywhere, and oftentimes, it's quite good. In recent years, however, the local food scene has evolved rather extensively, to the point where some of the most talked-about new restaurants in town are places where you can not only sample some of the best of what's out there at the moment, you can also do it rather affordably. Here are seven recent (or recent-ish) additions to New York's vast array of good, cheap eats. – David Landsel