Where to Eat in New York for Under $15

New York has taken plenty of hits (often well-deserved) for its rather underwhelming taco situation, but the group of pals from the West Coast border region that launched this now-staple spot at Chelsea Market have done more than their share to get the city out of the taco dog house. There are all sorts of options here, but start with some marinated pork off the trompo. Doused in creamy salsa verde, served up on proper tortillas—it's like you're in Tijuana. Almost.

Tip: There's a second location in Midtown.

Los Tacos No. 1, 75 9th Ave.; 212-256-0343