Where to Eat in Saint-Henri, Montreal's New Restaurant Row

Like many burgeoning neighborhoods, row house–lined Saint-Henri by the Lachine Canal in Montreal has long straddled the line between getting there and having arrived. But that’s exactly when a newly hatched food scene is at its most dynamic. Head there now.
Crèmerie Dalla Rose
At this scoop shop and cookie bakery run by alums from the restaurant Nora Gray, the two treats combine forces for next-level ice cream sandwiches. Try the sunflower seed between ginger-molasses cookies. dallarose.ca.
Arthurs Nosh Bar
Stray from smoked meat at this updated Montreal-Jewish lunch counter from Joe Beef vets Raegan Steinberg and Alex Cohen. The Moroccan toast offers thick-sliced challah with a tangle of Israeli salad, chickpeas and a poached egg on top. facebook.com/arthursmtl.
Libertine Bakehouse
The signature at pastry chef Nick Kemball’s bakery is brioche feuilletée, a flaky croissant-brioche love child. Try it with the addictive hot toddy marmalade, infused with smoky Lapsang Souchong tea. libertinebakehouse.com.
Saint-Henri Micro Torréfacteur
In addition to roasting meticulously sourced beans, this coffee pioneer sells its own line of sodas in flavors like the very Quebecois pine-spiked spruce beer. Next up: a new location in Ontario. sainthenri.ca.
Torteria Lupita
This cheerful family-run joint serves a mean breaded chicken sandwich and aguas frescas. Because it’s Quebec, a plate of rice and refried beans comes with cheese curds. torterialupita.com.