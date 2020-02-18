Norway Restaurants on the Rise in 2020 Nordic Michelin Guide

On Monday evening in Trondheim, Norway, the 2020 edition of the Michelin Guide for Nordic Countries was announced, recognizing a grand total of 62 starred restaurants, down from 64 last year. Spanning Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland, the Nordic guide encompasses some of Europe's most well-known restaurants, including René Redzepi's Copenhagen institution Noma, which maintained its two stars, and Stockholm's Frantzén, one of two three-starred restaurants in the region.

Among 62 restaurants total, there were two three-starred spots (with Norway's Maaemo closing), thirteen two-stars (with four new additions), and 47 one-starred restaurants, seven of which were new to the guide. There were no new three-starred restaurants.

Noma, which has topped The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list four times since opening in 2003, relaunched in early 2018 after a two-year hiatus, so last year marked its re-entry into the Michelin guide, when it reclaimed the two stars it had held in previous years. The restaurant maintained its two-star status this year, once again begging the question: Where is Noma's third Michelin star? At the very least, the restaurant was awarded Michelin's new "green clover" sustainability designation, along with hotspots like Credo and Alchemist (which debuted in the guide at two stars.)

The "star revelation," which marked the first time Norway has ever launched the Michelin guide, was followed by a cocktail celebration at Britannia Hotel, which houses the newly one-starred Speilsalen, helmed by Bocuse d'Or silver medalist Christopher David.

"Our inspectors are experiencing first hand the influence Nordic countries have on restaurants around the world—your use of different cooking techniques, both modern and traditional; your dishes that are understated in their simplicity yet deliver tremendous flavors," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin guides. "All of these are the hallmarks of your cuisine that kitchens all around the world strive to emulate." Poullennec also announced that Stockholm chef Magnus Ek, of Oaxen Krog and Oaxen Slip Restaurant, won the sustainability award.

Trondheim, Norway’s third largest city, appeared in the Michelin guide for the first time last year, earning one star each for two restaurants: Jonas André Nâvik’s FAGN and Heidi Bjerkan’s Credo. This year, Trondheim saw the addition of one-starred Speilsalen.

"The last 15 to 20 years we’ve had a strong focus on local food and food traditions," said Rita Ottervik, mayor of Trondheim, at the reveal. "We have always had fantastic food projects … maybe we have taken it for granted. But now we know it, and we are telling the world."

Below, find the full list of starred restaurants included in the 2020 Nordic Michelin Guide.

Three stars

Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

Two stars

Alchemist (Copenhagen) – New

Aloë (Stockholm) – New

RE-NAA (Stavanger, Norway) – New

Jordnær (Copenhagen) – New

a|o|c (Copenhagen)

Kadeau (Copenhagen)

noma (Copenhagen)

KOKS (Faroe Islands, Denmark)

Henne Kirkeby Kro (Henne, Denmark)

Vollmers (Malmo, Sweden)

Daniel Berlin (Skane Tranas, Sweden)

Gastrologik (Stockholm)

Oaxen Krog (Stockholm)

One star

Etoile (Stockholm) – New

Omakase by Vladimir Pak (Oslo, Norway) – New

Dill (Reykjavik, Iceland) – New

Bare (Bergen, Norway) – New

Inari (Helsinki, Finland) – New

Speilsalen (Trondheim, Norway) – New

Under (Lindesnes, Norway) – New

Domestic (Aarhus, Denmark)

Frederikshøj (Aarhus)

Gastromé (Aarhus)

Kadeau Bornholm (Bornholm, Denmark)

Alouette (Copenhagen)

Clou (Copenhagen)

formel B (Copenhagen)

Kiin Kiin (Copenhagen)

Kokkeriet (Copenhagen)

Kong Hans Kælder (Copenhagen)

Marchal(Copenhagen)

108 (Copenhagen)

Relæ (Copenhagen)

Søllerød Kro (Copenhagen)

Ti Trin Ned (Fredericia, Denmark)

Slotskøkkenet (Horve, Denmark)

Frederiksminde (Praesto, Denmark)

Me|Mu (Vejle, Denmark)

Demo (Helsinki)

Grön (Helsinki)

Olo (Helsinki)

Ora (Helsinki)

Palace (Helsinki)

Galt (Oslo)

Kontrast (Oslo)

Statholdergaarden (Oslo)

Sabi Omakase (Stavanger)

Credo (Trondheim)

FAGN (Trondheim)

Bhoga (Gothenburg)

Koka (Gothenburg)

SK Mat & Människor (Gothenburg)

Thörnströms Kök (Gothenburg)

28+ (Gothenburg)

SAV (Malmo)

Agrikultur (Stockholm)

Ekstedt (Stockholm)

Operakällaren (Stockholm)

Sushi Sho (Stockholm)

PM & Vänner (Vaxjo, Sweden)