Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for Great Britain: See the Restaurants

London's Clare Smyth earned two stars for Core, and three Cork restaurants earned their first-ever stars, bringing Ireland's star tally to 16.
Star season is in full swing: The 2019 Michelin stars for Great Britain and Ireland were revealed on Monday afternoon in London. Rebecca Burr, director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, told Bristol Live, “This is shaping up to be such an exciting year for us. We have a new venue and a theme that will give guests a unique experience."
It has been an exciting year indeed. James Knappett's 20-seat hotspot Kitchen Table, located behind Bubbledogs, earned its second star this afternoon, and Clare Smyth earned two stars for Core, an impressive showing for Smyth's solo debut. 2019 has been a big year for Smyth, who won the polarizing "Best Female Chef" award from The World's 50 Best organization in April. When she worked at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, she was one of only three U.K. chefs to helm a three-Michelin-star kitchen. (This year, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay retained its three stars.)
Three restaurants in Cork, Ireland, received their first Michelin stars: Ichigo Ichie, Mews Restaurant, and Chestnut, helping the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland to increase to16.
Below, find the restaurants that were awarded stars today.
Three Stars
London:
The Araki
Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester
Two Stars
London:
Core (New entry)
Bloomsbury (New entry)
Bibendum
Dinner by Heston
Le Gavroche
The Greenhouse
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
Sketch Lecture Room & Library
Umu
The Ledbury
Ireland:
Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
One Star
London:
Brat (New entry)
Ikoyi (New entry)
Sabor (New entry)
Hide (New entry)
Leroy (New entry)
Roganic (New entry)
Marcus
Hakkasan Hanway Place
The Ninth
Pied à Terre
City Social
Club Gascon
La Dame de Pic
The Clove Club
Lyle’s
The Harwood Arms
The River Cafe
Hedone
La Trompette
St John
Angler
Elystan Street
The Five Fields
Kitchen W8
Trinity Restaurant
The Glasshouse
Restaurant Story
Galvin La Chapelle
Chez Bruce
Amaya Restaurant grill & Bar
Céleste
Petrus
Alyn Williams at The Westbury
Benares Restaurant
Bonhams
Fera at Claridge's
Galvin at Windows
Gymkhana, Mayfair
Hakkasan Mayfair
Kai
Murano
Pollen Street Social
The Square
Veeraswamy
Locanda Locatelli
Portland Restaurant
Texture
Trishna
Aquavit London
Ritz Restaurant
Barrafina
Social Eating House
Seven Park Place by William Drabble
Yauatcha
L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon
A Wong
Goring Dining Room
Quilon
Wales:
Restaurant James Sommerin
The Whitebrook
The Checkers
Tyddyn Llan
Sosban and the Old Butchers
The Walnut Tree
Ynyshir
Ireland:
Chapter One
L’Ecrivain
The Greenhouse
Heron & Grey
Aniar and Loam
Campagne
Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel
Wild Honey Inn
House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel
Ardmore
Ichigo Ichie
Mews Restaurant
Chestnut