Michelin Guide Announces 2019 Stars for Great Britain: See the Restaurants

Star season is in full swing: The 2019 Michelin stars for Great Britain and Ireland were revealed on Monday afternoon in London. Rebecca Burr, director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, told Bristol Live, “This is shaping up to be such an exciting year for us. We have a new venue and a theme that will give guests a unique experience."

It has been an exciting year indeed. James Knappett's 20-seat hotspot Kitchen Table, located behind Bubbledogs, earned its second star this afternoon, and Clare Smyth earned two stars for Core, an impressive showing for Smyth's solo debut. 2019 has been a big year for Smyth, who won the polarizing "Best Female Chef" award from The World's 50 Best organization in April. When she worked at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, she was one of only three U.K. chefs to helm a three-Michelin-star kitchen. (This year, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay retained its three stars.)

Three restaurants in Cork, Ireland, received their first Michelin stars: Ichigo Ichie, Mews Restaurant, and Chestnut, helping the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland to increase to16.

Below, find the restaurants that were awarded stars today.

Three Stars

London:

The Araki

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

Two Stars

London:

Core (New entry)

Bloomsbury (New entry)

Bibendum

Dinner by Heston

Le Gavroche

The Greenhouse

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

Sketch Lecture Room & Library

Umu

The Ledbury

Ireland:

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

One Star

London:

Brat (New entry)

Ikoyi (New entry)

Sabor (New entry)

Hide (New entry)

Leroy (New entry)

Roganic (New entry)

Marcus

Hakkasan Hanway Place

The Ninth

Pied à Terre

City Social

Club Gascon

La Dame de Pic

The Clove Club

Lyle’s

The Harwood Arms

The River Cafe

Hedone

La Trompette

St John

Angler

Elystan Street

The Five Fields

Kitchen W8

Trinity Restaurant

The Glasshouse

Restaurant Story

Galvin La Chapelle

Chez Bruce

Amaya Restaurant grill & Bar

Céleste

Petrus

Alyn Williams at The Westbury

Benares Restaurant

Bonhams

Fera at Claridge's

Galvin at Windows

Gymkhana, Mayfair

Hakkasan Mayfair

Kai

Murano

Pollen Street Social

The Square

Veeraswamy

Locanda Locatelli

Portland Restaurant

Texture

Trishna

Aquavit London

Ritz Restaurant

Barrafina

Social Eating House

Seven Park Place by William Drabble

Yauatcha

L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon

A Wong

Goring Dining Room

Quilon

Wales:

Restaurant James Sommerin

The Whitebrook

The Checkers

Tyddyn Llan

Sosban and the Old Butchers

The Walnut Tree

Ynyshir

Ireland:

Chapter One

L’Ecrivain

The Greenhouse

Heron & Grey

Aniar and Loam

Campagne

Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel

Wild Honey Inn

House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel

Ardmore

Ichigo Ichie

Mews Restaurant

Chestnut