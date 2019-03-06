Why David Chang’s Las Vegas Location of Majordomo Will Be So Major

Even by the over-the-top standards of glamorous Las Vegas , this is major.

David Chang has plans to open an outpost of Majordomo at The Palazzo . The restaurant will be called Majordomo Meat & Fish and is scheduled to debut later this year. Given the expanded name of the Las Vegas restaurant and its location in a space that was formerly home to the Carnevino meatery, it’s a good bet that Majordomo Meat & Fish will be a grand chophouse of sorts where guests can enjoy big plates of steak and seafood.

L.A.’s Majordomo, which was easily one of the country’s biggest restaurant openings of 2018 and was just named a James Beard Award semifinalist, has become a major crowd-pleaser with dishes like a 45-day dry-aged Flannery Beef rib eye, a whole plate short rib inspired by Adam Perry Lang , fried skate rice, and a whole grilled striped bass with Sichuan black-bean sauce. Those are all spectacular dishes, but the Vegas Majordomo could take things to another level.

Chang, who already runs Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas , knows that Vegas is a city that’s about extremes, a place where many guests want a cavalcade of luxury ingredients like A5 wagyu beef , caviar, king crab, and lobster. (Consider the recent Feast of the Seven Fishes at the Vegas Momofuku.) Majordomo Meat & Fish, which will be next to Mott 32 and its Peking ducks at The Palazzo, will no doubt be a place for family-style feasts.

Chang, who’s been working on podcasts and filming another season of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious while also building his restaurant empire, seems busier than ever. He opened restaurants in L.A., Toronto, and New York last year, and he’s still got a forthcoming restaurant at New York’s Hudson Yards and a Momofuku Noodle Bar in West Hollywood on the horizon this year. He also just became a father.

This is a lot for any human being to juggle, but don’t be surprised to hear more news from Chang soon. Powered by an investment from RSE Ventures, the Momofuku restaurant group clearly has its eyes on expansion. Majordomo isn’t just one restaurant in L.A. anymore. It’s starting to feel like a meaty new Chang brand that could do well in multiple cities. Imagine going to Vegas and having a David Chang restaurant as one of your “steakhouse” options. We’re ready for that not-so-distant future.