Top Parisian Restaurant Group to Open First U.S. Concept—in New Orleans

Next year, the team behind several of Paris' coolest restaurants will open their first venture in the United States, and we are all very lucky for it. Quixotic Projects, the restaurant group responsible for Paris hotspots like Candelaria, Le Mary Celeste, and Glass, to name a few, will open a bar in New Orleans next spring.

Located inside the forthcoming luxury property from Atelier Ace called Maison de la Luz, the now-unnamed craft cocktail bar will be housed inside a former library inside the lobby, with its own entrance and address. Partners Carina Soto Velasquez, Joshua Fontaine, and Adam Tsou hope to bring a Parisian sensibility to New Orleans, drawing from French apéritif culture while celebrating the American city's rich cocktail history.

So why America, and why now?

"As a group with two American partners that have been in Paris for over a decade, the link is obvious," Fontaine tells Food & Wine. "Atelier Ace is a company we have been wanting to work with for awhile now."

In addition to a focus on rum cocktails and tastings, the bar will also offer natural wines and large-format cocktails, though you probably could have guessed that. The menu will feature small plates and snacks, in true apéritif fashion. With so many stand-out New Orleans restaurants vying for your dinner plans, we think apéritif hour is a smart niche for Quixotic Projects fill. (Although, the city's cocktail scene is somewhat crowded, too—and excellent.)

"Expect twists on classic cocktail serves, agricole rum tastings and even possibly some tableside preparations and pours as well," Fontaine said in a statement. "We’re aiming to give guests plenty to enjoy and explore, and we welcome all, warmly, with open arms.”

Founded in 2011, Quixotic Projects owns five super-popular concepts in Paris: Candelaria, Le Mary Celeste, Glass, Hero, and Les Grands Verres. While the team says they have no further plans in American, we suspect that might change.