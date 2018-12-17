L.A. Restaurants Open on New Year's Day

Whether you’re fearing an impending hangover or hoping to usher in 2019 with a memorable meal, there are tons of restaurant options in Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that will offer exactly what you're looking for. From early breakfast and boozy brunch to late lunch and over-the-top dinner, plenty of spots are open on January 1. You can find everything from bagels , eggs , and pancakes to giant burgers, steaks, and pizza.

Here, some awesome L.A. restaurants for your first big meal of the year.

Animal

Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s new American, meat- and offal-focused restaurant on Fairfax Avenue open for dinner on January 1.

435 N Fairfax Ave., (323) 782-9225

Best Girl

All-day, new American spot in The Ace Hotel in DTLA serving brunch all day on New Year’s with plates like eggs en cocotte, farmer’s market quiche , and okonomiyaki.

927 S Broadway, (213) 235-9660

Casita del Campo

Lively Mexican restaurant in Silverlake open for brunch and dinner. All New Year’s Day brunch dishes like chilaquiles, huevos con chorizo, and carnitas come with a choice of a house margarita, Bloody Mary, or mimosa, all for $17.95.

1920 Hyperion Ave., (323) 662-4255

Esters Wine Shop & Bar

Santa Monica wine bar hosting a special New Year’s Day boozy brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. including options like a mimosa trio, brioche French toast, and bagels with lox.

1314 7th St., (310) 899-6900

The Exchange

Californian and Israeli eatery at Freehand hotel in DTLA offering brunch from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with $19 bottomless mimosas and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

416 W 8th St., (213) 395-9531

Freedman's

After a holiday hiatus, the Jewish deli restaurant in Silverlake will reopen for brunch on New Year's Day with bagels, corned beef tongue hash, and more.

2619 Sunset Blvd, (213) 568-3754

Huckleberry Bakery & Café

Santa Monica spot known for its pastries and breakfast plates open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 1. Menu highlights include a breakfast burrito, blueberry pancakes, and the Koda Farms brown rice bowl with scrambled eggs, organic chicken, spinach, radishes, pickled chiles, walnuts, and pesto will do the trick.

1014 Wilshire Blvd, (310) 451-2311

Jane Q

Rustic, all-day spot at the foot of Beachwood Canyon with pastries, breakfast plates, vegetarian dishes, and a LAMILL coffee and tea program open on New Year’s Day.

1800 Argyle Ave, (213) 279-3534

Jon & Vinny's

All-day Italian-inspired restaurant from chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo located on Fairfax Avenue and open on New Year’s Day with favorites like the “LA Woman” pizza with burrata, tomato, basil, olive oil, and sea salt.

412 N Fairfax Ave., (323) 334-3369

Kismet

2017 F&W Best New Chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson ’s all-day Californian-Middle Eastern spot in Silverlake known for Turkish-ish breakfast, lemony chicken, jeweled crispy rice, and natural wine open with normal hours on January 1.

4648 Hollywood Blvd, (323) 409-0404

Milo & Olive

All-day bakery and wood-fired pizzeria in Santa Monica open for normal hours with menu items like chicken meatballs, pork belly sausage and kale pizza, and seasonal, handmade pasta.

2723 Wilshire Blvd, (310) 453-6776

Monty’s Good Burger

Plant-based burger concept with nostalgic design located in Koreatown flipping patties alongside tater tots and shakes during normal hours on January 1.

516 S Western Ave., (909) 259-0652

The NoMad

New York City hotel and restaurant import located in DTLA serving a family-style, prix-fixe New Year’s Day brunch for $50 per person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrée options include lemon poppy pancakes with ricotta and blueberries and a breakfast burrito with suckling pig, egg, and potatoes.

649 South Olive St., (213) 358-0000

Noree Thai

Thai restaurant on Beverly Boulevard giving away a free dessert or fruit for guests who are dining in at the restaurant on New Year’s Day.

7669 Beverly Blvd, (323) 937-3100

Openaire

California-inspired restaurant with serious greenhouse vibes from Melisse chef Josiah Citrin in Koreatown’s The Line Hotel serving breakfast, lunch and dinner during normal hours on January 1.

3515 Wilshire Blvd, (213) 368-3065

Petit Trois

Chef Ludo Lefebvre ’s cozy, Parisian spot with locations on Highland Avenue and in the Valley celebrated for its “Big Mec” burger, boursin omelette, steak frites, and more. Both locations are running service on January 1.

718 N Highland Ave., (323) 468-8916

13705 Ventura Blvd, (818) 989-2600

Viale dei Romani

Chef Casey Lane ’s Italian seafood restaurant in West Hollywood open for regular breakfast and dinner, as well as a special brunch on New Year’s Day including a courtyard buffet with a carving station, eggs, smoked fish, and more for $75 per person and optional $12 per person bottomless mimosas.

623 N La Peer Dr., (310) 691-1600

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Southern eatery known for chicken and waffles hosting Bartenders Brunch all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a DJ.

8500 Beverly Blvd #112, (323) 250-8034