L.A.’s Most Classic Restaurants

Do you find yourself in search of a restaurant that features, in no particular order, cheap cocktail specials, Jell-O, carved ham dinners, world-class taxidermy, a life-sized, faux-redwood tree and the world's longest-burning neon sign? You have come to the right city. This recently-reborn, multi-level cafeteria—the lone location of a mini-chain that SoCal old-timers always claim to have grown up with, even if they didn't—is one of many lures into a quickly-revitalizing downtown that aren't just a great link to the past—they're also just plain fun. Whether you go for the full dinner or just stop in for coffee and a slice of pie, the food is just fine, but even better is the scene—the place always seems to be packed with people who can't get enough of the vibe, the one-of-a-kind décor and the fact that something so old seems to fit in so perfectly with the new Los Angeles. 648 S. Broadway, cliftonsla.com