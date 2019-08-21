Katz's Deli to Take Its Iconic Pastrami on Tour

Image zoom Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pastrami-deprived citizens of America—we bear joyous news. While New Yorkers are spoiled by close proximity to Katz's Delicatessen, much of the country is left without easy access to high-quality deli meats, knishes, hot dogs, and matzo ball soup. But thanks to a new tour (yes, meats can go on tour), Katz's is spreading its reach. To celebrate joining Uber Eats, Katz's Deli is kicking off a cross-country tour on August 22, traveling to Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Miami.

"The roadshow will feature Katz’s make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit alongside with a best-selling local sandwich, all in one delivery exclusively provided by Uber Eats," reads a statement, and the tour will stop at some of America's most revered meat destinations, including Belcampo, Publican Quality Meats, and Fuku.

Below, find Katz's tour dates, clear your schedule, and hit the road.

August 22 to 25 in Los Angeles: Katz’s Deli x Belcampo (DTLA, West Hollywood, Hollywood and Santa Monica) will feature the Belcampo Burger and make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit. $27

August 28 to 31 in Chicago: Katz’s Deli x Publican Quality Meats will feature the “Chief Beef” Roast Beef Sandwich and make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit. $25

September 6 to 8 in Boston: Katz’s Deli x Mike & Patty’s will feature “The Fancy” egg sandwich and make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit. $21

September 9 to 12 in Miami: Katz’s Deli x La Carreta (8th Street, Bird Road, Kendall, Miramar, Pembroke Pines) will feature their Famous Cuban Sandwich and make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit. $18.95

September 13 to 16 in NYC: Katz’s Deli x Fuku (Brookfield Place and FiDi) will feature the Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich and make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit. $20

Image zoom Courtesy of Katz's Delicatessen

Another unexpected place you can now find Katz's pastrami? The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The pop-up is running in the Met's cafeteria until the end of the summer, serving hand-carved sandwiches and sides.