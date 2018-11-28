José Andrés and Albert Adrià to Join Forces for One Insane Dinner in D.C.

Somehow, and we're not sure how, José Andrés has found the time in his busy schedule to set up a dinner that will undoubtedly be one of the culinary highlights of the year. On December 19, Andrés and his team at Minibar in Washington, D.C. will host the pioneering El Bulli chef Albert Adrià. The collaborative dinner will have two seatings—one at 6 p.m. and one at 9 p.m., and will cost $695 a head (including beverage pairings.)

The dinner is part of the "Mini Series, Major Chefs" programming at the two-Michelin-starred D.C. restaurant, where head chef Jorge Hernandez helms the kitchen. The dinner is especially remarkable given that Adrià rarely cooks in the States, so we imagine tickets will get snatched up as quickly as they were announced. His Barcelona restaurant, Tickets, is considered by many (fancy awards lists included) to be the best tapas restaurant in the world.

Andrés and Adrià go way back. In addition to being two of the most recognizable Spanish chefs in the world, the two are collaborating on Mercado Little Spain, opening next year in NYC's Hudson Yards, along with Adrià's equally illustrious brother, Ferran. The Spanish food hall concept, which marks Andrés' first project in the city, will open next spring. Inside, there will be three different full-service restaurants serving regional Spanish cuisine, as well as individual stalls selling pinxtos and tapas and retail kiosks selling products imported from Spain.

This has been a big week for Andrés. On Monday afternoon, The Washington Post confirmed that the humanitarian had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left thousands homeless and hungry.

Tickets for André's and Adrià's dinner will go live Wednesday on Minibar's website. The dinner is co-hosted by San Pellegrino.

Minibar, 855 E St NW, Washington, DC. (202) 393-0812.