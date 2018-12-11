These Are Hong Kong and Macau's 2019 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

By any metric, 2018 was a solid year for Hong Kong and Macau's dining scenes. On Tuesday, Michelin announced its 2019 guide for the two popular food cities, which saw the addition of several new starred restaurants. This is the guide's eleventh edition.

Both Hong Kong and Macau boast a new three-star restaurant. In Hong Kong, the contemporary French restaurant Caprice returned to its former glory with the re-addition of its third star, which it had lost between 2014 and 2018. And in Macau, the Cantonese spot Jade Dragon has completed its steady ascent to the top, rising from one star in 2014 to two stars in 2016 to three stars in 2019.

"According to the inspectors, Jade Dragon dons beautiful surroundings of ebony, crystal, gold and finely-chiselled silver, and offers a delicious ballet of authentic Cantonese specialties, made from the highest quality ingredients," reads a Michelin press release. "With this new addition, Macau now has three three-starred establishments. The other two three-starred establishments are Robuchon au Dôme and The Eight."

The four new two-starred restaurants in the guide include Hong Kong's Ecriture, Sushi Saito, and Ying Jee Club, and Macau's Alain Ducasse at Morpheus.

The 2019 guide lists 55 one-starred establishments, including six new additions in Hong Kong: Arbor, Guo Fu Lou, New Punjab Club, Octavium, Xin Rong Ji, and Belon.

"Hong Kong and Macau are very special cities within the gastronomic world," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of Michelin Guides, in a statement. "They attract many tourists and business people from around the world, and as a result these cities have been blessed with gastronomic influences that oscillate between traditional Cantonese and Macau cuisine, combined with international flavours. The 2019 selection highlights this diversity particularly well, and the many star additions testify to the dynamism and talent that permeate the Hong Kong and Macau dining scene."