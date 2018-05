Though they are quick to point out they have no official affiliation with Tim Burton, Beetle House—now with locations in New York and Los Angeles—takes its inspiration from films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands and, of course, Beetlejuice. When they first opened, they booked up months in advance with people eager to try dishes like “Edward Burger Hands,” “Veggie Corpse Burger” and “The Walking Steak.”

beetlehousenyc.com

308 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003; 646-510-4786

6356 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028; 929-291-0337.