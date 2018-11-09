Mashama Bailey Opens The Grey Market Just Blocks From Award-Winning Savannah Restaurant The Grey

In another win for Savannah, two of the city's biggest restaurant stars have opened a casual eight-seat lunch counter serving Southern classics. The Grey Market, located just a few blocks away from Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano's restaurant, The Grey, serves pre-packaged goods, specialty sodas, egg creams, sandwiches, and a slew of baked goods, including bagels, pain au chocolate, cookies, granola, and pie.

The space, which officially opened on October 15, is designed by Parts and Labor and echoes the style of the The Grey, which inhabits a historic Greyhouse bus terminal.

"With a facade reminiscent of a classic New York storefront, guests of The Grey Market enjoy food, service and ambience that nourish the belly and the senses," reads a press release.

The Grey Market is now open in Savannah, Georgia, just a few blocks away from Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano's award-winning restaurant, The Grey. photo: Courtesy

Indeed, the New York motif is unmissable, what with the egg creams and bagels on offer. (Bagels are clearly having a Southern moment; Katie Button opened Button & Co. Bagels in Asheville at the end of October, and our discerning/obnoxious New York palates are eager to try them.)

Expect daily-rotated specials like "melt of the day" and "biscuits and gravy of the day." You'll also find a recreation of NYC's iconic bodega bacon, egg, and cheese on a soft kaiser roll. Both Bailey and Morisano are from New York, so we'll allow it.

In 2015, Food & Wine named The Grey a Restaurant of the Year. "Lots of restaurants reinvent old buildings, but The Grey is one of the most beautiful," we wrote. "The 1938 Greyhound bus station got a gorgeous renovation that accentuates the colors and lines of its Art Deco facade."

The restaurant launched Bronx-born chef Bailey, who had worked for four years in Gabrielle Hamilton's kitchen at Prune, to national prominence. This year, Time named The Grey "One of the Best 100 Places in the World."

The Grey Market, 109 Jefferson Street, (912) 201-3924.