Gramercy Tavern Brings Back Alumni for Dinners Celebrating 25th Anniversary
The iconic New York restaurant will host "Tavern Takeovers" every Monday through the summer, no reservations needed.
It's no small feat for a restaurant to stay open for 25 years, let alone remain an industry leader. Yet Gramercy Tavern, the beloved Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant in New York's Flatiron neighborhood, is celebrating a quarter of a century this year, in appropriately ambitious style. Every Monday throughout the summer, Gramercy Tavern alumni will return to the kitchen and cook for a "Tavern Takeover," adding a few of their own dishes to the restaurant's regular menu.
"The thought is to have front and back of house people show up on Monday evenings and do a dish that either represents their current business, or a walk down memory lane," chef Michael Anthony told Food & Wine. "Gramercy almost always acts with an internal goal—too familiarize the current team with illustrious alumni."
Indeed, some of the industry's biggest players have passed through Gramercy Tavern's kitchen, including Marco Canora, Jonathan Benno, Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati, and Fork executive chef John Patterson. "It’s not a ticketed event," Anthony added. "The amazing thing about this business is that it's always busy. There's never not a full house, and that gives us a chance to reach a maximum number of people."
Tavern Takeovers will take place in the Tavern on Mondays starting at 5 p.m., no reservations needed. Below, find the lineup for the series, and see the website for more information.
June 17
Joe Tarasco
Director of Operations, Marta, Maialino, Caffe Marchio, and Vini e Fritti
June 24
Lena Ciardullo
Executive Chef, Marta
July 1
John Tilles
Executive Sous Chef, Pasquale Jones
Liz Fayad
NY Sales Manager for José Pastor Selections
July 8
Suzanne Cupps
Executive Chef, Untitled
July 15
Geoff Lazlo
Owner & Executive Chef, Geoff Lazlo Food - Boutique Catering & Events
July 22
Jonas Offenbach
Executive Sous Chef, Momofuku KO
July 29
Jason Pfeifer
Executive Chef, Manhatta
August 5
Saman Javid
Chef
August 12
Arun Gupta
Executive Chef, DOSA | San Francisco, CA
August 19
Paul Grieco
Owner, Terroir
August 26
John Hall
Executive Chef, Post Office Pies | Birmingham, AL
September 9
Mark Rosati
Culinary Director, Shake Shack
September 16
Evan Tessler
Sous Chef, Manhatta
September 23
Jonathan Benno
Executive Chef, Leonelli
September 30
Howard Kalachnikoff and Rafiq Salim
Former Chef de Cuisine and Sous Chef, Gramercy Tavern
October 7th
Marco Canora
Chef and Owner, Hearth & Brodo
October 14
Tomer Blechman
Executive Chef, Miss Ada
October 21
Ashley Rath
Former Chef de Cuisine, The Grill
October 28
John Patterson
Executive Chef, Fork | Philadelphia, PA
Kim DiPalo
COO Drive Change
November 4
Gregory Marchand
Executive Chef, Frenchie | Paris, France