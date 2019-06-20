Gramercy Tavern Brings Back Alumni for Dinners Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Image zoom Neville Elder/Getty Images

It's no small feat for a restaurant to stay open for 25 years, let alone remain an industry leader. Yet Gramercy Tavern, the beloved Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant in New York's Flatiron neighborhood, is celebrating a quarter of a century this year, in appropriately ambitious style. Every Monday throughout the summer, Gramercy Tavern alumni will return to the kitchen and cook for a "Tavern Takeover," adding a few of their own dishes to the restaurant's regular menu.

"The thought is to have front and back of house people show up on Monday evenings and do a dish that either represents their current business, or a walk down memory lane," chef Michael Anthony told Food & Wine. "Gramercy almost always acts with an internal goal—too familiarize the current team with illustrious alumni."

Indeed, some of the industry's biggest players have passed through Gramercy Tavern's kitchen, including Marco Canora, Jonathan Benno, Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati, and Fork executive chef John Patterson. "It’s not a ticketed event," Anthony added. "The amazing thing about this business is that it's always busy. There's never not a full house, and that gives us a chance to reach a maximum number of people."

Tavern Takeovers will take place in the Tavern on Mondays starting at 5 p.m., no reservations needed. Below, find the lineup for the series, and see the website for more information.

June 17

Joe Tarasco

Director of Operations, Marta, Maialino, Caffe Marchio, and Vini e Fritti

June 24

Lena Ciardullo

Executive Chef, Marta

July 1

John Tilles

Executive Sous Chef, Pasquale Jones

Liz Fayad

NY Sales Manager for José Pastor Selections

July 8

Suzanne Cupps

Executive Chef, Untitled

July 15

Geoff Lazlo

Owner & Executive Chef, Geoff Lazlo Food - Boutique Catering & Events

July 22

Jonas Offenbach

Executive Sous Chef, Momofuku KO

July 29

Jason Pfeifer

Executive Chef, Manhatta

August 5

Saman Javid

Chef

August 12

Arun Gupta

Executive Chef, DOSA | San Francisco, CA

August 19

Paul Grieco

Owner, Terroir

August 26

John Hall

Executive Chef, Post Office Pies | Birmingham, AL

September 9

Mark Rosati

Culinary Director, Shake Shack

September 16

Evan Tessler

Sous Chef, Manhatta

September 23

Jonathan Benno

Executive Chef, Leonelli

September 30

Howard Kalachnikoff and Rafiq Salim

Former Chef de Cuisine and Sous Chef, Gramercy Tavern

October 7th

Marco Canora

Chef and Owner, Hearth & Brodo

October 14

Tomer Blechman

Executive Chef, Miss Ada

October 21

Ashley Rath

Former Chef de Cuisine, The Grill

October 28

John Patterson

Executive Chef, Fork | Philadelphia, PA

Kim DiPalo

COO Drive Change

November 4

Gregory Marchand

Executive Chef, Frenchie | Paris, France