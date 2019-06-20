Gramercy Tavern Brings Back Alumni for Dinners Celebrating 25th Anniversary

The iconic New York restaurant will host "Tavern Takeovers" every Monday through the summer, no reservations needed. 

By Maria Yagoda
Updated: June 20, 2019
It's no small feat for a restaurant to stay open for 25 years, let alone remain an industry leader. Yet Gramercy Tavern, the beloved Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant in New York's Flatiron neighborhood, is celebrating a quarter of a century this year, in appropriately ambitious style. Every Monday throughout the summer, Gramercy Tavern alumni will return to the kitchen and cook for a "Tavern Takeover," adding a few of their own dishes to the restaurant's regular menu.

"The thought is to have front and back of house people show up on Monday evenings and do a dish that either represents their current business, or a walk down memory lane," chef Michael Anthony told Food & Wine. "Gramercy almost always acts with an internal goal—too familiarize the current team with illustrious alumni."

Indeed, some of the industry's biggest players have passed through Gramercy Tavern's kitchen, including Marco Canora, Jonathan Benno, Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati, and Fork executive chef John Patterson. "It’s not a ticketed event," Anthony added. "The amazing thing about this business is that it's always busy. There's never not a full house, and that gives us a chance to reach a maximum number of people."

Tavern Takeovers will take place in the Tavern on Mondays starting at 5 p.m., no reservations needed. Below, find the lineup for the series, and see the website for more information

June 17
Joe Tarasco
Director of Operations, Marta, Maialino, Caffe Marchio, and Vini e Fritti

June 24
Lena Ciardullo
Executive Chef, Marta

July 1 
John Tilles
Executive Sous Chef, Pasquale Jones

Liz Fayad
NY Sales Manager for José Pastor Selections

July 8
Suzanne Cupps
Executive Chef, Untitled

July 15 
Geoff Lazlo
Owner & Executive Chef, Geoff Lazlo Food - Boutique Catering & Events

July 22
Jonas Offenbach
Executive Sous Chef, Momofuku KO

July 29
Jason Pfeifer
Executive Chef, Manhatta

August 5
Saman Javid
Chef

August 12
Arun Gupta
Executive Chef, DOSA | San Francisco, CA

August 19
Paul Grieco
Owner, Terroir

August 26
John Hall
Executive Chef, Post Office Pies | Birmingham, AL

September 9
Mark Rosati
Culinary Director, Shake Shack

September 16
Evan Tessler
Sous Chef, Manhatta

September 23
Jonathan Benno
Executive Chef, Leonelli

September 30 
Howard Kalachnikoff and Rafiq Salim
Former Chef de Cuisine and Sous Chef, Gramercy Tavern

October 7th
Marco Canora
Chef and Owner, Hearth & Brodo

October 14
Tomer Blechman
Executive Chef, Miss Ada

October 21
Ashley Rath
Former Chef de Cuisine, The Grill

October 28
John Patterson
Executive Chef, Fork | Philadelphia, PA

Kim DiPalo
COO Drive Change

November 4
Gregory Marchand
Executive Chef, Frenchie | Paris, France

