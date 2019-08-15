The Biggest Fall Restaurant Openings of 2019

Image zoom Elizabeth Daniels

Fall marks the return of football, network sitcoms, apple cider doughnuts, and a fresh onslaught of restaurant openings. One of the biggest seasons for restaurant debuts, autumn is looking especially exciting this year, with some of our favorite chefs embarking on their first solo projects, expanding their empires, and taking big risks.

Below, find the fall restaurant openings we already have scribbled in our calendars. (Note: Restaurant opening dates are notoriously unreliable—and get pushed back for all sorts of reasons—so take these opening estimates with a grain of sea salt.)

Emilie’s

Where: Washington, D.C.

When: September

2018 F&W Best New Chef Kevin Tien is leaving his acclaimed Himitsu to open a new 5,175-square-foot restaurant in Capitol Hill. The concept will showcase local farmers and producers, featuring large family-style plates, an à la carte menu, and small dishes that will circulate the room on carts.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE., Washington, D.C.

Gaijin

Where: Chicago

When: Late September/early October

A 2007 F&W Best New Chef, Paul Virant is opening "Chicago’s first okonomiyaki restaurant, offering both Hiroshima and Osaka styles of the savory Japanese pancake." The 60-seat West Loop concept will be anchored by a custom 12-foot griddle and a chef’s counter.

Lenox Sophia

Where: Boston

When: Fall

Chef and owner Shi Mei, a French Laundry alum, is opening a modern American restaurant that sources heavily from New England farmers and producers.

87 A Street, Boston, MA

Once

Where: Brooklyn

When: October

Powerhouse chef Ricardo Zarate (of Rosaliné and Pikoh in Los Angeles) is opening a second outpost of his acclaimed Peruvian Nikkei concept Once in Carroll Gardens (the original is in Vegas), drawing inspiration from the Japanese diaspora in Peru and his childhood in Lima. Expect traditional dishes like causa and arroz con pollo.

315 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY

Goosefeather

Where: Tarrytown, NY

When: Early September

Inspired by his travels to Hong Kong, Dale Talde is opening a modern Chinese restaurant in the historic 19th-century Kings Mansion at the Tarrytown House, overlooking the Hudson River. The menu will emphasize barbecue, dim sum, and noodles, as well as Chinese staples.

Tarrytown House Estate, 49 E Sunnyside Ln, Tarrytown, NY

Silver Apricot

Where: New York

When: Fall

Chef Simone Tong of Little Tong is opening a full-service Chinese-inspired restaurant in the West Village, with tasting menu and chef's counter options. Expect an extensive wine, sake, and beer program, as well as housemade charcuterie, cheeses, and bread.

20 Cornelia Street, New York, NY

Bull & Butterfly

Where: Los Angeles

When: Fall

Alan and Heidi Jackson (formerly of Lemonade) are joining chef Ben Ford to open this West Coast-inspired restaurant in L.A.'s Playa Vista neighborhood, riffing on the cooking everywhere from Paso Robles to the Guadalupe Valley. The menu will emphasize "humanely- and pastured-raised meats," all prepared with ranch-inspired techniques, including ember cooking and spit-roasting.

Politan Row Houston

Where: Houston

When: Fall

Following Politan Row Chicago's opening earlier this spring, the indoor-outdoor market will showcase 12 vendors, including ten chef-driven concepts, a coffee shop, and the agave-focused craft-cocktail bar, Bar Politan.

2445 New Times Blvd., Houston, TX

Rule of Thirds

Where: Brooklyn

When: November

The Sunday Hospitality team (Sunday In Brooklyn's Todd Enany, Adam Landsman, Jaime Young) and partners JT Vuong and George Padilla (formerly of Okonomi and YUJI Ramen) are opening an all-day Japanese restaurant, featuring seasonal bento boxes, onigiri options, and "izakaya-style dishes meant to be shared over drinks."

171 Banker Street, Brooklyn, NY

pasjoli

Where: Santa Monica

When: September



The French bistro is the latest project from chef Dave Beran (of the Michelin-starred Dialogue), who was inspired by Parisian markets and Southern California produce. The menu will include tableside duck press and caviar service.

Evil Twin Brewing New York City

Where: Queens, NY

When: Late Fall

Founded by Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø in 2010 as a "nomadic" brewery, Evil Twin Brewing makes beers that win awards and pop up at top restaurants around the world. This fall, Jeppe and his wife/business partner, Maria Jarnit-Bjergsø, are opening their very first permanent brewery and taproom, with a selection of 20 draft beers swapped daily, offerings from Sey Coffee, and little nibbles, with rotating food trucks parked outside.

1616 George Street, Queens, NY

Sushi on Jones

Where: Brooklyn

When: September

Sushi on Jones will debut its first-ever full-service restaurant in Williamsburg. Paying homage to the Bowery flagship, the omakase will be served at four outdoor and four indoor seats.

97 N. 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Da Lat Rose

Where: Los Angeles

When: Fall

Helene An is nothing short of a legend—in fact, this year the Smithsonian honored her with a Pioneer Award for her 40-plus year career that many credit with the popularization of Vietnamese food in America. And the chef is continuing to grow her impact, this fall by opening Da Lat Rose with Crustacean chef Tony Ngyuen just above her iconic Beverly Hills restaurant. The new concept has an eight-seat chef's counter and a private dining room.

468 North Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA

Dhamaka

Where: New York

When: October

Owner Roni Mazumdar and executive chef Chintan Pandya (of Rahi and F&W Best New Restaurant 2019 Adda Indian Canteen) will open a new Indian restaurant in the refurbished Essex Street Market in the Lower East Side. The menu at Dhamaka, which means “burst of emotions” in Hindi, will feature regional Indian home cooking, with a 60-seat dining room and a 10-seat bar.

88 Essex Street, New York, NY

CATCH Steak

Where: New York

When: Early September

Whether it's your vibe or not, CATCH has long been a power player in the restaurant world, with its scene-y restaurants now in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Playa del Carmen. This fall they'll be breaking into the steak space with their forthcoming Meatpacking concept, which will be one of two restaurants in NYC to carry an official Kobe license from Japan. The menu is set to feature steaks ranging from Prime to Dry-Aged, American Wagyu to Japanese Wagyu, and Japanese Kobe varietals.

88 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY

Hiyakawa

Where: Miami

When: Fall

Chef Shuji Hiyakawa of Wabi Sabi by Shuji and restaurateur/art dealer Alvaro Perez Miranda are opening a 28-seat restaurant inspired by “omotenashi, the traditional Japanese notion of hospitality delivered through refined and intricate customer service." Expect agemono (deep-fried dishes), yakimono (grilled or pan-fried), shirumono (soups), zensai (appetizers), and sushi.

2700 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL

Melisse

Where: Santa Monica

When: October

Josiah Citrin’s iconic Santa Monica restaurant will debut a new redesign and re-concept for its 20th anniversary, featuring two separate spaces: Melisse, a tasting menu-only room, and Citrin, a larger dining room.

Francis & Staub

Where: New York

When: Late September

A new project from Francis Staub, the cookware designer and owner of Le Coq Rico NY. Chef Richard Farnabe, formerly of Michelin-starred Picholine, will cook modern brasserie fare in the former Les Halles space.

411 Park Ave. South, New York, NY

Chica

Where: Miami

When: Fall

Lorena Garcia is opening a second Miami location of her popular Latin American restaurant, drawing ingredients and techniques from Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and Peru.

5556 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL