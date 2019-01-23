Team Behind Eleven Madison Park to Debut London Restaurant This Summer

If you’re headed to London soon, pay close attention. This summer, Eleven Madison Park ’s Daniel Humm and Will Guidara will debut their first European restaurant in the U.K. capital, reports Bloomberg . Dubbed “Davies and Brook,” the new project will find home in Claridge’s, a luxury hotel in the city’s swanky Mayfair neighborhood—and replace chef Simon Rogan’s Fera, which closed this past December. However, while Davies and Brook will incorporate some familiar aspects of the New York restaurant, don’t expect to find an EMP carbon copy across the pond.

“There are certain products that are really great in the U.K., like game, which isn’t really celebrated in America the way it is in Europe,” Humm told Bloomberg. “We are excited about certain fish, the cheese and the dairy. But if a guest feels a hint of Eleven Madison Park, a nod to it, that is who we are.”

There’s no word yet on any specific menu items, or what pricing we can expect; however, the iconic multi-course tasting menus that put Eleven Madison Park on the map definitely won’t be making an appearance. Instead, the food will be tailored to Claridge’s “classic” vibe, per Bloomberg, with at least two savory courses for lunch and three for dinner. And, with EMP’s reputation preceding the opening, we wouldn’t be surprised if Davies and Brook eventually makes its way onto the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. After all, Dmitri Magi, an EMP alum (chef de cuisine), will be heading up the kitchen. The hotel also has a special spot in Humm’s heart, as he used to work there when he was 15—so things will be coming full circle this summer when Davies and Brook opens.

“We are very excited to bring longtime friends and guests of the hotel; Daniel, Will and their exceptional team to Claridge’s, as we have been looking for an opportunity to work with them for some time,” Paddy McKillen, co-owner of Claridge’s, said in a statement .