Eleven Madison Park Heads West with Aspen Pop-Up

Eleven Madison Park, which is consistently ranked the best restaurant in America by World's 50 Best, will now be available to non-New Yorkers this winter, thanks to a brand-new pop-up. The Make It Nice team is launching its first-ever EMP "Winter House" in Aspen, Colorado, this winter, after months of anticipation.

Located at Chef’s Club at The St. Regis in Aspen, the seasonal pop-up will run from December 15, 2018 to April 30, 2019, offering an à la carte menu designed and executed by award-winning EMP chef Daniel Humm, who will draw from his upbringing in Switzerland to serve dishes like smoked trout toast and veal schnitzel. Quite appropriately for the location, there will be a special après ski menu, as well as a selection of over 250 wines. Diners who are American Express cardholders can book the indoor dining room, or a private large-format dining experience in the restaurant's courtyard, called "Yurt Village," which sounds adorable.

The "Winter House" concept was announced earlier this year, to the excitement of EMP fans who've enjoyed the East Hampton, NY "Summer House" pop-up since it came to be in 2017.

“Sometimes, we do a fondue, and when it’s almost gone, we crack in a couple of eggs and shave in black truffles. It’s one of the most insane things,” Humm told Bloomberg this February. “I will insist that we do that in Aspen.”

Please, please do that. We insist upon it too.

This year's EMP Summer House—their second ever—was exceptionally fantastic, so we imagine the team will only continue upping their game in Aspen.

Reservations for tables from December 15 to January 31 are available to American Express Card Members at www.EMPWinterHouse.com and for Platinum Card Members through the Platinum Concierge, beginning on November 15 at 12:00 p.m.