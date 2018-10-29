Dominique Ansel Celebrates 7 Years of Original Soho Location with Art Exhibit

It's hard to imagine New York City without Dominique Ansel Bakery, a Soho stalwart since 2011—long before Ansel innovated the game-changing Cronut in the spring of 2013. This week, the iconic bakery celebrates its seventh birthday in the city, and not without fanfare. The Spring street bakery is exhibiting Dominique Ansel fan art, drawn by artists from across the globe, on its walls from October 29 to November 4. Drawings include renditions of Ansel's most famous treats, as well as the chef himself.

And if that isn't cute enough for you, maybe free cake is—the Spring Street bakery will be giving out celebratory slices of cake to guests on Saturday, November 3, the date of its official seventh birthday.

Since opening Dominique Ansel Bakery in 2011, Dominique Ansel has opened several other unique concepts around the world showcasing his range as a chef, including Dominique Ansel Kitchen in New York and Dominique Ansel London and Japan. (Check out some of the beauties on sale at his gorgeous Japan location, and consider booking your plane ticket ASAP.) In 2017, Ansel opened his first-ever sit-down restaurant in Los Angeles, called 189 by Dominique Ansel.

Just last year, Ansel was named the World's Best Pastry Chef by the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, following in the footsteps of Jordi Roca, Albert Adria, and Pierre Hermé. Ansel was the youngest chef (and only U.S.-based one) to ever win the honor.

Last year, for the Soho location's sixth birthday, the team celebrated with zero gravity cake—chiffon cake "so light and fluffy that it floats inside a balloon." That was pretty wild.

Dominique Ansel Bakery, 189 Spring St, New York, NY 10012. (212) 219-2773.