Legendary Italian Butcher Dario Cecchini Opens Steakhouse in The Bahamas

Who could have guessed that one of Italy's most famed butchers would open his first-ever restaurant outside of his home country in ... the Bahamas? Though we may not have predicted it, we can't say we're shocked—2018 has been a landmark year for dining on the island, particularly in Nassau. Earlier this year, we posited that the city could be the cultural capital of the Caribbean.

Chianti's Dario Cecchini will open Carna at Nassau resort Baha Mar on December 22, and the restaurant will be his first outside of Italy. The move reflects the larger trend of the world's top culinary talent opening outposts in the Carribbean.

sbe/Disruptive Restaurant Group

"Cecchini implements this wealth of wisdom and artistry at Carna, a steakhouse honoring traditions, society of butchers, and the heritage of those who provide the letters that form a poetic meal," reads a release announcing the opening. "An early advocate for ethically-raised and humanely-treated animals, Cecchini will continue with his mission to protect the art of butchery at Carna with a belief that all cuts of meat can be utilized when cooked appropriately, eliminating waste and promoting sustainability."

Cecchini, who has been a butcher for over 43 years, first learned the art from his grandmother, who taught him that one piece of meat can be used many ways. "It has good cuts, and bad. You must eat—and relish—them all,” she said.

We got a sneak peek of the menu at Carna, and signatures dishes will include:

Black River Oscietra Caviar Royale — Crème Fraiche, Shallots, Blinis

Chianti Wagyu Beef Tartare — Truffle Aioli, Watercress, Quail Egg Yolk

Panzanese Steak — 32oz Wood Grilled Linz Heritage Black Angus Prime

Tuscan Porterhouse — 32oz 21-Day Dry Aged Linz Heritage Angus Prime

Wood Grilled and Broiled Tomahawk — 54 oz Darling Downs F1 A4 Wagyu

Dario’s Chianti Butter Potatoes — Dario’s Parfumo del Chianti Salt

Moroccan Street Corn —Chermoula Yogurt, Key Lime, Coriander Bloom

sbe/Disruptive Restaurant Group

Executive Chef Thomas E. Griese, previously of Chef Michael Mina’s Mina Group, will be handling day-to-day operations. According to a press release, Griese traveled to Cecchini's home village—Panzano—to train under the butcher at his Tuscan restaurant.